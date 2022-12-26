Liverpool legend would welcome Arab billions rolling into Anfield

Ronnie Whelan could be happy to see mega-rich owners coming into Liverpool

File photo dated 1-06-2019 of Liverpool owner John W. Henry (left) and chairman Tom Werner. Liverpool owners confirm they are exploring sale but say there is ‘no urgency’. Issue date: Friday November 18, 2022. — © PA

Liverpool’s owners are in the process of seeking to sell the club or find fresh investment from an outside course, with one Anfield legend insisting that may be needed to take the club to the next level.

Ronnie Whelan could welcome mega-rich owners coming into Liverpool as he admits it may be impossible to compete in the modern game without huge finances.

Liverpool fans have been among the most vocal opponents of Manchester City’s rise since the Abu Dhabi investment group bought the club in 2008.

Reds’ boss Jurgen Klopp infuriated City’s backers in October, when he suggested the club’s relentless success was down to their investment, even though it is hard to argue against that reality.

Now Liverpool’s American owners are currently in the process of trying to find new investors or possibly sell the club.

It’s a prospect that excites Liverpool and Ireland legend Whelan, (inset) who has told the Sunday World that he would welcome investors from any corner of the world if they can take Liverpool to the next level.

Ronnie Whelan on Liverpool's Year so Far

“I wouldn’t have a problem if big money investors came in and took over Liverpool as long as they have the club’s best interests at heart,” he told us.

“It has been mentioned so often about the way Man City, Paris Saint-Germain and now Newcastle operate, but this is how the game has gone.

“Also, we should not forget that Liverpool had a dominant position for many years as they were the most successful team in England and when the best players were available, they went to Anfield.

“Kenny Dalglish, Peter Beardsley and John Barnes all went to Liverpool when they were already a great team, so the opposition would not have been happy about that.

“If someone comes in and said they want to put billions into the football club, you are not going to say no.

“If a buyer comes in – like we see at Manchester City – Liverpool could suddenly be in the position where they have all the money to buy the best players, and I’m sure all the fans would love it.”

Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, have suggested they are weighing up the prospect of a complete sale of the club or bringing additional investment in. Interested parties have expressed interest in Liverpool, with an asking price in excess of £3.5billion expected to be demanded.