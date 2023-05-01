Liverpool great identifies the midfielder Jurgen Klopp should sign this summer

Declan Rice could be the player to lead Liverpool’s midfield for the next decade

Liverpool are set to target a host of midfielders in this summer’s transfer market, as they look to rebuild a team that has lost its way in recent months.

Now former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has suggested the player they should be targeting is West Ham captain Declan Rice.

After Anfield insiders suggested they cannot afford to get into the bidding for Borussia Dortmund and England midfielders Jude Bellingham, a host of names have been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Yet goal scoring great Aldridge believes Rice is the player who could give Liverpool the midfield the injection of class they are looking for.

Rice infamously turned his back on an international career with the Republic of Ireland after winning two caps at senior level, but Aldridge believes Klopp could be the answer to some of Liverpool's woes.

"Liverpool need a player who has Premier League experience and can slot into the team from day one next season and Declan Rice could be that man,” Aldridge told the Sunday World.

"He has proved himself over the last few years and is ready to step it up at a big club.

"Part of me is reluctant to praise Rice after what he did to Ireland because I had a similar situation as I was born in England and played for Ireland.

"Once you have pulled that green jersey on for the first time, there should be no going back and playing for England so I totally disagree with Rice’s decision on that issues.

"He could and should have been England's midfield anchor for a decade, but maybe he can do that job for Liverpool now.”

West Ham are expected to demand a fee in excess of £80million for their skipper, with Aldridge suggesting the signing of Rice could add to the in-house solution Klopp has already found in his midfield.

"I’m excited by what I see from Trent Alexander-Arnold in his more advanced role,” added Aldridge.

"I saw him in Liverpool junior players in that role and he is a natural at it. His delivery and passing ability is second to none, so Klopp and Liverpool need to use that.

John Aldridge: Klopp is under pressure

"He can get caught out defensively at times, so maybe the best solution is to play him in that more advanced for and look for a solution in the full-back role.

"Fabinho has played at full-back before, so he could go in there and do a job, but that is for Klopp to work out.

"What is clear is Trent could have solved one of Liverpool’s midfield problems and now they need to add more to get this side back on track.”