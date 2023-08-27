Liverpool goal scoring great suspects Mo Salah’s Saudi move is a ‘done deal’

John Aldridge believes Salah is destined to move to Saudi Arabia

Mohamed Salah is a target for the Saudi Pro League. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

LIVERPOOL are bracing themselves for a mega-money bid for Mohamed Salah, with Jurgen Klopp fearing he may lose his star man to the Saudi Arabian football revolution.

Al-Ittihad are set to offer Salah an eye-watering contact that may be irresistible to the 31-year-old Egyptian, with a three-year deal worth over £60million-a-year tax-free on the table.

Al-Ittihad are also expected to offer Liverpool a huge transfer fee for Salah, which will be a shift in stance from their previous mega money Saudi deals that have not featured big cash exchanges between clubs.

Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa has insisted his client is not ready to walk out on Liverpool after he signed a new contract that runs until 2025 last summer.

Yet there is a feeling from all parties that the cash sums being proposed by Al-Ittihad may be hard to ignore, as Salah could follow Jordan Henderson and Fabinho out of Anfield to join the Saudi Pro League.

Now Liverpool goal scoring great John Aldridge has told the Sunday World that he suspects Salah will make the move to Saudi Arabia and he is hoping another of Klopp’s star men doesn’t follow him.

"Salah could be one of the next big names to take the crazy cash on offer in the Saudi league - but that would not be my biggest concern,” Aldridge told sundayworld.com.

"Liverpool have already lost Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to the Saudi league and Salah is the kind of mega name they will want.

"Liverpool's star man will be 32 next summer and if he is offered £1million-a-week and the club get a good fee for him, I can see it happening.

"The bigger concern for me are the reports linking Alisson Becker with a move to Saudi Arabia.

"While Salah may be at the back end of his playing career, Alisson is still the best keeper in the world and would be hard to replace.

"I like Caoimhin Kelleher and he is a fantastic No.2 for Liverpool, but Alisson is a class act and I hope the Saudis don't get their hands on him.

“The trouble is, Liverpool’s Brazilian stopper is great mates with Fabinho, who left Liverpool for the Saudi money a few weeks back.

"Footballers will all be talking about what is going on in Saudi and Alisson and Fabinho will have been talking about life in football's new world.

“I’m sure Fabinho and his family being treated like a king down there and they money is obviously tempting so, let’s see where this one goes.

"None of us saw this Saudi football explosion coming this summer and Liverpool have been hit harder than most clubs around Europe with the players who have left.

"Salah’s move might already be a done deal, but hopefully Alisson is not next.”