Liverpool complete signing of Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo

Endo has signed for Liverpool

Liverpool have signed Japan midfielder Wataru Endo on a long-term contract, subject to international clearance and work permit application. Endo, 30, has signed for a reported £19million fee from Bundesliga club Stuttgart.

He told Liverpoolfc.com: “I’m very happy right now and I’m so excited to join a big club in Liverpool. “It feels amazing and this is my dream. It’s always (been) a dream to play (in the) Premier League and with one of the biggest clubs in the world. It’s a dream come true for me.”

More to follow…


