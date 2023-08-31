Liverpool closing in on another midfield signing as fee is agreed

Third midfielder arriving at Anfield as Ryan Gravenberch fee is agreed

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has embarked on a complete rebuild of his midfield this summer and now he is set to add the final piece to his jigsaw.

After weeks of speculation linking Liverpool with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, a fee has been agreed a deal worth €40m to bring the Dutch international to Anfield.

Gravenberch has been on the fringes of the Bayern first team over the last couple of seasons, with Manchester United also believed to be tracking the talented 21-year-old.

Yet sources close to Gravenberch have suggested Liverpool was always his first choice destination, with Klopp set to unveil a third midfield signing this summer.

After Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister made a bright start to this season following their summer moves to Liverpool, Gravenberch is set to add another youthful option to Klopp’s master plan as he arrives ahead of Friday’s transfer deadline.

Gravenberch started just three games for Bayern in the Bundesliga last season and he made his one appearance this season as a late substitute in a 3-1 win against Augsburg on Sunday.

He has been capped 11 times by the Netherlands and is viewed as a player with huge potential, even though he has yet to confirm he has what it takes to shine consistently on the biggest stage.

The arrival of Gravenberch at Liverpool concludes Klopp’s long-standing interest in the player, who is believed to have been chasing the box-to-box midfielder since his early days at Ajax.