Liverpool close in on their first midfield target with offer being prepared

Alexis Mac Allister emerges as a big transfer target for Reds boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool’s transfer plans are being formulated ahead of the summer window and they are expected to submit an offer for one of their key targets at some point this month.

After confirming they would not get involved in an auction for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, Anfield chiefs are weighing up their options as they look to bolster the midfield options available to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is near the top of their wanted list and after making initial enquiries over a possible deal, there is a feeling amongst all parties that agreement can be reached.

Mac Allister’s transfer value has exploded since he play a key role in Argentina’s World Cup win last December, but Klopp is believed to feel he would fit neatly into a midfield that has lacked stability for much of this season.

That is one of the reasons why Liverpool are outsiders to secure a top four finish in the Premier League heading into the final few games of this season.

While Liverpool have yet to make a formal offer for the 24-year-old enforcer, Mac Allister has given a broad hint that he would be open to considering his options away from Brighton this summer.

“At the moment I’m enjoying my present at Brighton and I’m not thinking about the future, but I would like my next team to be in the Premier League,” he said with a smile earlier this year.

Mac Allister’s father Carlos has also suggested his son may be ready to leave Brighton at the end of this season, in comments he gave to TYCSports

"It seems to me a very good thing that he has returned from the World Cup and has not despaired about leaving, enjoying success calmly and in peace, in a team that loves him very much,” said Mac Allister Snr.

"The reception he received has been the best. He is very well in the club.

"We all know that in July there will be possibilities to be able to leave, but prior to the World Cup, Alexis renewed his contract so that the club also has the opportunity of an important transfer, so that a lot can reach Brighton. It’s the idea.”

Liverpool have also been strongly linked with a move for Chelsea’s Mason Mount and former Liverpool striker John Aldridge suggesting Trent Alexander-Arnold’s move from a full-back role to a more attacking position could have solved one problem for Klopp.

"I’m excited by what I see from Trent Alexander-Arnold in his more advanced role,” added Aldridge.

"I saw him in Liverpool junior players in that role and he is a natural at it. His delivery and passing ability is second to none, so Klopp and Liverpool need to use that.

"He can get caught out defensively at times, so maybe the best solution is to play him in that more advanced for and look for a solution in the full-back role.

"Fabinho has played at full-back before, so he could go in there and do a job, but that is for Klopp to work out.

"What is clear is Trent could have solved one of Liverpool’s midfield problems and now they need to add more to get this side back on track.”