Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sends a warning to his players after Bournemouth win

Klopp fuming after his side’s slow start as they beat Bournemouth at Anfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed he will give his players a dressing down after what he described as a “horrible start” in their 3-1 win against Bouremouth at Anfield.

Antoine Semenyo gave the visitors a stunning third-minute lead but Luis Diaz levelled with a neat finish and before half-time Mo Salah tucked in the rebound from his own missed penalty, his 187th Liverpool goal moving him ahead of Steven Gerrard and into fifth in the club’s scoring charts.

Liverpool could have been rocked when summer signing Alexis Mac Allister was shown a straight red for catching Christie on the foot just before the hour mark, but instead they scored a third moments later as Diogo Jota rifled in a rebound to settle it.

Yet Klopp didn’t hold back as he criticised his players for their shaky start and insisted they need to learn from their sluggishness.

"Horrible start. Horrible start to the game,” said Klopp.

"Of course this start should not happen and we will speak about it and hopefully not do it again. It gave the opposition a massive boost and they started super front-footed.

When we found our way into the game we played in areas we had to play and we were calm, which is good.

"I thought the first goal we conceded was offside and a wake up call. OK, you take that. And then a minute later we conceded a regular goal which is not cool.

"We needed a few minutes to shake it off and then we were really good. We scored two goals which was really good.

"The second half it changed completely because all of a sudden we were 10 men but scored the third goal, which is very important in this moment.

"It gave us energy. It is second match day and tough. It was surprisingly hot today so it was really intense for the boys but we fought through that and didn't concede anymore, got the three points and that is all that I need

"I said after Chelsea, after we conceded I saw us getting into a rush. I did not see that today. We found our way back into it and played the game we wanted. We scored two and had more chances. After 58 minutes the red card and after that it was tough for both teams, but for sure the team with a man less."

Klopp also gave his verdict on the red card for Mac Allister, with a possible appeal likely after what appeared to be a harsh decision.

"I saw the red card back and for sure we have to talk about it,” he added.

"I understand 100% how it looks for a ref in that moment but when you see it back it is the inside of the foot and no power behind it.

" It is not ruthless it is just mis-hit the ball and then hit slightly the shin of the other player.

"We saw harsher challenges which were not a red card and this shouldn't have been. I don't know exactly what we have to do, but we should talk about it again."