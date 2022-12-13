Liverpool aiming to press home their advantage in Jude Bellingham chase

While Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United have all been linked with moves for Bellingham.

England's Jude Bellingham celebrates their victory at the end of the match during the FIFA World Cup Round of Sixteen match at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Picture date: Sunday December 4, 2022. — © PA

Liverpool’s pursuit of Jude Bellingham is set to be stepped up after his sparkling performances with England at the World Cup in Qatar.

While Borussia Dortmund chiefs have made it clear that they will not consider selling Bellingham in the January transfer window, there is an acceptance that the teenage midfielder will leave the club next summer.

The question is where will he end up?

While Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United have all been linked with moves for Bellingham, this story has taken some turns in recent weeks as Liverpool have emerged as a strong favourite to sign the player.

With Bellingham’s family at the heart of the decision over what happens next in the career of the former Birmingham City graduate, it seems the collective decision is his career would flourish under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

A move to Anfield would not be the most lucrative on offer to the player and his advisers, but it is clear that Team Bellingham are keen to put his career ahead of a rush for quick cash.

Bellingham formed a strong bond on and off the field with Jordan Henderson at the World Cup in Qatar and the idea that he could now be the successor to the Liverpool captain in Klopp’s side is a big factor swaying his decision.

England's Jordan Henderson celebrates scoring the opening goal with Jude Bellingham during the FIFA World Cup Round of Sixteen match at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Picture date: Sunday December 4, 2022. — © PA

While the final verdict on where Bellingham ends up will not be taken until a fee is agreed with Dortmund in the New Year, Liverpool are already exploring the possibility of agreeing terms with the player over a move that would be worth in excess of £100million.

This would be a huge statement signing for Liverpool, who have tended to miss out on the game’s biggest names in recent years as they lack the financial firepower to compete with Man City, Chelsea and other top clubs.

Ronnie Whelan - The players Liverpool should be signing

Yet Bellingham’s priorities are not focused on finances and his desire to join Liverpool gives the Anfield club a real chance to complete this transfer in the summer of 2023.

Former Liverpool midfielder told sundayworld.com that Bellingham is the player Liverpool should be targeting, with Bellingham and West Ham captain Declan Rice at the top of his list.

"I’d like to see players like Bellingham or Rice come in there,” Whelan told sundayworld.com ahead of his tour of Ireland next year.

"Rice, doing what he does getting forward, and it was so unfortunate for Ireland that he didn’t stay with us and went to play for England.

"He breaks things up in the centre or midfield and drives forward quickly. He breaks the lines and would be great for him. Would you break the bank for him? Why not.

"The same with Bellingham. This lad looks to be a fantastic player and you are investing in potential for the next ten years.

"It would cost a lot, but if Bellingham plays for Liverpool for the next ten years and they win lots of trophies, it would be value for money.”

Liverpool’s American owners are currently exploring the possibility of selling the or working with new investors, yet it seems they are still willing to press forward with a deal for Bellingham during this period of uncertainty over the ownership structure at Anfield.