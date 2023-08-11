Record Deal | 

Liverpool agree English record deal to sign Moises Caicedo as Chelsea left fuming on night of drama

The transfer will be worth more than €110m, which came as a surprise development overnight after the Ecuadorian was courted by Chelsea all summer.

Liverpool have pipped Chelsea to the signing of Moises Caicedo.

On a night of shocking transfer drama, Liverpool added a significant star to their midfield after beating out Chelsea to agree an English-record deal for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

It wasn’t the only transfer saga to take a twist while people were asleep, with Spurs striker Harry Kane set to join Bayern Munich after deciding to bring his time in the Premier League to a close.

Caicedo is set to travel to Merseyside for a medical on Friday, with manager Jurgen Klopp sure to be asked about the deal at his Friday morning press conference.

It has been a summer of change in the Liverpool midfield, with Caicedo joined in the Anfield dressing room by ex-Brighton team-mate Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.

Going in the other direction to Saudi Arabia were club stalwarts Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.


