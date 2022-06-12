Liverpool adding the finishing touches to Darwin Nunez deal - here's what we know

Liverpool are closing in on a deal for Benfica forward Darwin Nunez, with the fine details of the transfer highlighting the financial commitment being shown by the Anfield club.

Liverpool's director of football, Julian Ward, has flown to Portugal to try to complete the transfer and as reported by sundayworld.com last Thursday, the structure of the deal has been the focus of attention in the talks between the two clubs.

With the player making it clear that he wants to join Liverpool, the Anfield club have been given a clear path to sign the forward who scored 34 goals in all competitions for Benfica last season.

Agreement over personal terms with the player has been place for some time, but there has been a discussion over how the deal will be structured between the clubs.

Benfica are keen to negotiate an overall package that would exceed the £75million Liverpool paid Southampton to sign Virgil van Dijk in January 2018, but it is the breakdown the deal that is being finalised.

With Liverpool reluctant to pay Benfica the guaranteed fees they are demanding, additional payments based on appearances and trophy successes for Nunez at Anfield have been under discussion.

Yet there is a belief on all sides that a deal will be finalised imminently, with the basis of an agreement already in place.

Nunez's arrival will continue the evolution of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool squad in a summer when Sadio Mane is expected to leave for Bayern Munich.

Doubts also remain over the future of Mohamed Salah, but Nunez's arrival will highlight the pulling power of Liverpool as they are set to beat Manchester United to the signature of the dynamic Uruguayan forward.