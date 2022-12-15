Lionel Messi confirms this Sunday’s final will be last World Cup game for Argentina
"I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final”
Lionel Messi has confirmed he will play his last World Cup game when Argentina take on France or Morocco in Sunday's final in Qatar.
Messi led Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia in their semi-final on Tuesday and will earn his 172nd cap at the weekend when he tries to bring the country its first World Cup title since 1986.
"I feel very happy, to be able to achieve this, to finish my World Cup journey by playing my last game in a final," Messi told Argentine media outlet Diario Deportivo Ole.
"It's many years for the next one and I don't think I'll be able to do it. And to finish like this, it's the best," added the Argentina captain.
Read more
The 35-year-old is playing at his fifth World Cup, surpassing the four of Diego Maradona and Javier Mascherano.
With his fifth goal in Qatar, he also surpassed Gabriel Batistuta as the top Albiceleste scorer at World Cups, netting 11 times.
"It's all well and good (the records), but the important thing is to be able to achieve the group objective, which is the most beautiful thing of all," Messi added. "We're just one step away, after fighting hard, and we're going to give everything to try to make it happen this time."
Tuesday's victory prompted thousands of fans to take to the streets in Argentina to celebrate the national team's sixth World Cup final appearance.
France meet Morocco in the other semi-final later on Wednesday.
Today's Headlines
VERDICT | Aaron Connolly found guilty of murder of Cameron Reilly in Dunleer, Co Louth
Joyrider performs handbrake in front of garda car
GUN MAD | Donegal man shot nephew in arm with shotgun during dispute over land
on the road | Over 100 arrested this week in Christmas crackdown on dangerous driving
Witness denial | Jonathan Dowdall tells trial he didn’t know there was a ‘big Hutch criminal organisation’
king of cash | Kinahan ally Raffaele Imperiale says he was making €300k a MONTH from drug-dealing
TWEET NOTHINGS | Conor McGregor calls Artem Lobov a ‘jonny head’ and ‘f***ing idiot’ in tweets
'awful' | Cork woman (40s) is living ‘night to night’ in hostel despite having a ‘good job’
CRIME WORLD | Episode 209: Jonathan Dowdall claims he tried to impress 'The Monk' with 'bravado' (Day 3)
'nasty offence' | Homeless man (19) who robbed teens at Dublin DART stations jailed for 30 months