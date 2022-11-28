Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo set for mega moves – and there could be a twist

Inter Miami are offering Messi a stage to perform on in the final years of his career, with the deal on offer set to make him the highest paid star in the history of the MLS.

Lionel Messi is reported to be close to agreeing a deal to sign for David Beckham’s Inter Miami in America’s MLS, with his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo also set to wave farewell to European football in 2023.

Messi is currently in Qatar and scored a crucial goal that set-up a vital win for Argentina over Mexico on Saturday evening, yet it seems plans for the final move of his career are now taking shape.

Inter Miami are offering Messi a stage to perform on in the final years of his career, with the deal on offer set to make him the highest paid star in the history of the MLS.

Messi has yet to comment on the reports that he is close to agreeing the deal that will begin at the end of the current European league season, bringing down the curtain on a remarkable career that was dominated by his enduring spell at Barcelona.

There has also been movement on the future of Ronaldo, after his contract was terminated by Manchester United earlier this month.

As reported by sundayworld.com last week, Ronaldo will be offered a lucrative deal to be the face of Saudi Arabian football and he will also be a star turn in their bid to secure the 2030 World Cup finals.

Ronaldo confirmed in his contentious interview with Piers Morgan that he turned down a £300million offer to play in Saudi Arabia last summer, with that deal now back on the table once again.

Yet Ronaldo’s former Manchester United team-mate Gary Neville believes there could be a twist in this story, with Chelsea contenders to sign Ronaldo on a short-term contract until the end of this European season.

"Cristiano Ronaldo is going to be looking for a top club on a four/five-month contract where he can go in and do a brilliant cameo role at the very elite of European football. That's what I think his priority will be,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“Stay in the Champions League, stay at the very top and prove what happened at Manchester United isn't right.

“I still think he has four or five great months in him somewhere and he will go in, score 15/20 goals in that period, everybody in Manchester will say 'why didn't we keep him', the Premier League will as well.

"But he has got that in him and I think he will get to the end of the season and then think 'right what is my next two years, what does the end of my career look like, what is my next football project?”