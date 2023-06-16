Liam Brady identifies where Stephen Kenny is failing as Ireland boss

Ireland’s latest qualifying dream almost dead after 2-1 defeat in Greece

Liam Brady believes Stephen Kenny is working with the weakest Ireland squad in modern history, but he insists he needed to find a way to get more out of them after 2-1 defeat in Greece.

Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifying hopes are all but extinguished after another poor performance on the road, with Greece running out worthy winners on a night that was billed as a crucial night for Kenny.

Huge question marks over the Ireland management team future will now be raised, with Brady suggesting Kenny and his staff need to take responsibility for the team's lack of direction.

"We haven't got the players. This is the worst group of players that any manager has had in my lifetime," began Ireland legend Brady, in his role as an RTE pundit.

"You go through all the managers; Martin O'Neill, Mick McCarthy, Steve Staunton, Jack Charlton... they all had better players than Stephen has at the moment.

"Yet somehow you have to mould them into a team that can get you a result here and there. We haven't done that.

"We had one good pass from a midfield player (in the whole game). They passed the ball sideways, they passed the ball backwards.

"The Greece was totally different. They played through us, they were getting people turned and they knew what they were doing. There was positivity about their play."

Kenny insisted he was willing to accept criticism after another poor performance that will spark fresh calls for his removal as Ireland boss.

"Criticism is part of it and I have to accept it," he told RTE. "We wanted it to be better than it was tonight. At the same time, we were tight in the game at the end and had chances to equalise. We never gave up and kept going but they had more control than us on the night, for sure.

"We committed the cardinal sin of giving that goal away four minutes into the half. We got punished for poor defending there. We shouldn't have been done in the manner that we did.

"Greece are a good team and they played well. We had chances to equalise but overall on the night they were better. We've made it hard for ourselves but all we can do it get ready for Monday (against Gibraltar). We have to focus and get back to winning ways.

"We're disappointed with the performance. We're still well in the game for all of it but we just let ourselves down with the defending for the two goals. That is a disappointing aspect.

"In the first-half Greece were better than us. They had more control in the game and they hurt us with the big switches from right to left and left to right. We overcompensated to give ourselves too much to do and too much ground to make up.

"It was a bit of a harsh penalty, but if you lift your hand....he didn't intent to do it but that went against us."