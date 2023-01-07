Latest Jude Bellingham rumours dismissed as Liverpool wait

Liverpool have made little secret of their desire to sign Bellingham as they look to reshape their midfield.

Despite a flurry of fresh rumours suggesting Jude Bellingham had made a decision over his future, the more reliable sources close to the player have confirmed the key meetings over one of the biggest transfers of 2023 have yet to take place.

An eagerness from some outlets to offer daily updates on Bellingham’s future have seen several sources suggest the England teenager has set his heart on a move to Real Madrid.

Yet Borussia Dortmund insiders have confirmed they have yet to meet with Bellingham and his advisers over what will happen next in his career.

Liverpool have made little secret of their desire to sign Bellingham as they look to reshape their midfield, while Manchester City have also been linked with the player in recent days.

While there is an expectation that he will leave Dortmund next summer, suggestions that he has decided to push for a move to Real Madrid are wide of the mark.

Instead, Bellingham’s team and Dortmund will stage talks during the club’s training break in Spain, with a view to a move next summer.

There have been suggestions that an offer of €150million would tempt Dortmund to sell Bellingham this month.

Yet Dortmund are not expecting to receive that kind of lavish offer in January and will look to set a realistic selling fee for next transfer window.

That could be as much as €120million for a player who has been rated as the most valuable in European football in a recent survey published by the CIES Football Observatory.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has been asked about his club’s interest in Bellingham and Argentina World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez, as he offered up this response.

“There are a lot of youngsters, like Enzo [Fernandez], and a lot of midfielders who are coming through, some of them Spanish," Ancelotti told reporters.

"Bellingham is one of them, but I'll stick with my midfielders, who are very good, especially the youngsters, like Valverde, Camavinga and Tchouameni. We have a lot of young players."