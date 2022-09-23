Kylian Mbappe says image rights dispute with federation is a 'collective move'
France striker Kylian Mbappe said his image rights dispute with the French Football Federation was a "collective move" to help fellow team mates.
This week, the French Football Federation said it would review its agreement on players' image rights, after reports that Mbappe had refused to take part in sponsor activities.
ESPN reported Mbappe refused to participate in a team photo and sponsor activities scheduled this week because he does not want to endorse some brands, including fast food chains and betting companies, under contract with the national team.
"(The group) has always been behind me," Mbappe said after France defeated Austria 2-0 in the Nations League on Thursday. "From the beginning, it was a collective move.
"It's just that I don't have any problem going to the front of the stage, fighting for my team-mates. As I said, it's not a big deal to take criticism. I'm used to it.
"It's not going to change the way I play, or the way I live my life, and if it can help the group get what they want, that's the main thing."
World champions France play away to Denmark on Sunday
Today's Headlines
coke bust | Ex-model caught with cocaine worth €4k hidden in her bra
Pervert Pensioner | Face of Tyrone supermarket sex pest who grabbed woman’s breasts and made vile remarks
no end | Energy supplier announces its third price rise this year
show goes on | Irish Love Island star Dami Hope says show can be ‘even better’ after Laura Whitmore
new era | Government rubberstamps law allowing paid leave for domestic violence victims
fair gritty | Fair City bad boy James Rafferty likely to meet a ‘grisly end’ says actor Matthew O’Brien
allegations | Irish rugby ace Chris Farrell steps away from Munster after case linked to alleged rape is referred to French criminal court
Stand down | Man who barricaded himself into a room in Letterkenny comes to a ‘peaceful’ conclusion’
new era | Richard Dunne confirms it's time to ‘test himself’ in management and doesn't rule out Bohs job
controversial | Judge convicts ex-horse trainer Stephen Mahon in relation to assault of farmer with a horse whip