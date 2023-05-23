Kilbarrack’s finest Killian Phillips ready to take flight with the Crystal Palace in Premier League

“I went up to the astro and there were 30 kids waiting outside looking for pictures,” laughs Phillips, speaking to the Irish Independent, having just completed a half-season loan spell at Shrewsbury Town.

James Milner #7 of Liverpool controls the ball against Killian Phillips #55 of Crystal Palace during the first half of their preseason friendly at the National Stadium on July 15, 2022 in Singapore. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

Two weeks ago, Kilbarrack United shared a video of Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips helping out at their academy, just as he did the summer before.

Lending a hand at his boyhood club has become a tradition every time the 21-year-old returns home now, but this time, however, he noticed a change.

“I went up to the astro and there were 30 kids waiting outside looking for pictures,” laughs Phillips, speaking to the Irish Independent, having just completed a half-season loan spell at Shrewsbury Town.

“It’s a lot different from the times I’ve been home before. I remember when I was that young fella, I would have been the exact same. It’s mental, but I really don’t mind it. I was just up to help the kids and help Liam (McDonnell, Kilbarrack coach). He has always helped me out when I was growing up, so I always try to give back to Kilbarrack United.”

Phillips returned home this month off the back of his first full season in English football, which saw him make his first-team debut at Palace, win Shrewsbury’s Young Player of the Season award and earn his Ireland U-21 debut.

After helping Shrewsbury to their highest League One finish in six seasons, Phillips reflected on a memorable season, having arrived in south London from Drogheda United in January 2022.

“I had a decent pre-season and thought I did well against Manchester United and Liverpool,” said Phillips, after starting against the two giants on Palace’s pre-season tour of Singapore and Australia last July.

“I was in the squad for the League Cup game against Oxford United (last August). Patrick (Vieira) named the team and I was starting.

”I remember seeing that I started against Sligo Rovers around 12 months before that. To make my debut under Patrick, one of the best central midfielders in Premier League history, it was mental.

“After that, I was on the bench twice in the Premier League. That’s every kid’s dream. I tried to play it cool, but the little kid in your head is screaming. You couldn’t wipe the smile off my face.”

After spending the first half of the season with the club’s U-21s, he was desperate to get back playing senior football again and signed for Shrewsbury last January, starting almost every game as the club finished 12th.

​“You learn your craft by playing for three points, in front of big crowds and with people’s jobs on the line in the League of Ireland,” said Phillips.

“So when you go into the academy you already have that string to your bow. You cannot replicate playing senior football every week. It’s all well and good being an academy player at Crystal Palace, but you want to be an actual football player.

“I loved it at Shrewsbury. I think I have a bit more composure on the ball now and my decision-making has gotten better too.

“Two Player of the Month awards and Young Player of the Season, I would have taken your hand off for that. It was almost the perfect loan.”

After some time at home, Phillips is back at Selhurst Park this evening as Crystal Palace’s U-21s host PSV Eindhoven in the Premier League International Cup final.

It’s the latest step in his quest to break into the Eagles’ first-team, an aim that’s at the forefront of his mind this summer.

“I’m going to go back to Palace and try to get into the first-team,” added the Dubliner, one of several Irish prospects at the club along with Jake O’Brien, Tayo Adaramola and Franco Umeh.

“I want to try and become a Palace player. I’m going to try my best to impress in pre-season. Hopefully by the time the season rolls around, if I’ve impressed and I’ll be in the team. I’m desperate to play for Crystal Palace to be honest, I love everything about the club.”

While the midfielder is making waves across the water, closer to home he’s set to be a key player in Ireland’s upcoming U-21 Euro qualification campaign.

Phillips earned his first U-21 start in a friendly win against Iceland last March, a day which he considers one of the proudest of his life.

“If you watch the match back you’ll see me just smiling for the whole 90 minutes,” said Phillips.

“I was living my dream. I saw my Ma in the front row during the national anthem and got a bit emotional. She stood there in the p**sing rain up at Roseglen pitch in Kilbarrack, so for her to see me make my debut for my country, there is no feeling like it.”

After collecting personal accolades this term, earning his first Ireland U-21 start and eyeing up the Premier League, how does the 21-year-old keep level-headed?

Two words: the lads.

“My mates would still be my mates even if I was working on a site or on the dole,” he smiled.

“I like to keep my circle small, it’s important to keep it that way. It’s easy when you’re doing well for yourself and people want to jump on board. My circle helps me a lot more than they probably realise, and I hope I help them back as well.”

Whether Phillips goes on to make his Premier League debut next season, or embarks on another loan spell, either way he will still be down at Kilbarrack United’s astro to lend a hand whenever he’s home.

His path has taken him to London, but his mind is never too far away from where it all began on Dublin’s northside.