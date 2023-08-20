Kevin Palmer: Why Chelsea’s lavish spending plan could backfire

Financial Fair Play balancing act could backfire if domestic and Euro success doesn’t come quickly

Chelsea have re-written the transfer rule book over the last year and the howls of protest are impossible to ignore from the rest of the football world.

Todd Boehly and his trusted sidekick Behdad Eghbali have sent shockwaves through European football since they bought Chelsea for £2.5billion from Roman Abramovich in March 2022. So far they have spent over £800m in transfer deals that have set off alarm bells throughout the game.

Their success in beating Liverpool to the signings of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia brought their transfer activity to boiling point, with Uefa’s Financial Fair Play rules being pushed to breaking point.

So how are Boehly and Chelsea orchestrating a recruitment drive that has seen them spend more in the last year than the combined spend of Spain’s top flight clubs over the same period?

Mykhailo Mudryk, Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez (John Walton/Adam Davy/PA).

THE RAW NUMBERS

Chelsea fans feared their big-spending days were over when oligarch Roman Abramovich was forced to sell the club following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, yet new owner Boehly has put the former boss in the shade.

Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were part of Boehly’s first batch of spending last summer.

That was backed up with a British record £106m deal to sign Argentina World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez and an £88m purchase of Ukraine forward Mykhailo Mudryk in last January’s transfer window.

SPENDING

In total, Chelsea’s net spend was over £500m in Boehly’s first two transfer windows as Chelsea owner and that spending has continued this summer.

Around £300m has been splashed out on Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, sparking questions over how Chelsea are spending so much and staying within Financial Fair Play boundaries.

WHAT IS FINANCIAL FAIR PLAY?

Under pressure from the game’s traditional superclubs, Uefa introduced Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules at the start of the 2011/’12 season to ensure clubs were not spending more than they earned.

This was an attempt to ensure clubs did not spend their way into the financial abyss, with a budgetary framework in place that all clubs need to follow.

At the heart of the FFP regulation is the break-even requirement, where clubs cannot spend more than they generate in income from all football business and they are also required to balance their books over the course of three years.

TESTING THE FFP RULES

Manchester City pushed the boundaries of FFP rules to breaking point when their owners from Abu Dhabi started a spending spree that took the club to a dominant position in English and European football.

Uefa chiefs charged City with a series of breaches of their regulations and having been found guilty, the club were banned from the Champions League for two seasons and hit with a huge fine.

BAN

Controversially, City managed to successfully overturn their ban on appeal, but they were not exonerated in that case and the club was criticised for displaying a “blatant disregard” for the process by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Now City are facing fresh accusations of FFP breaches after the English Premier League charged them with 115 breaches of financial regulations, with the legal cases being prepared by both sides in what could be a landmark legal case.

HOW ARE CHELSEA NAVIGATING FFP RULES?

Despite their eye-watering spending this summer, Chelsea have found an innovative way to stay on the right side of FFP rules.

Eyebrows were raised when Chelsea started offering their new signings lavishly lucrative six-, seven- and eight-year contracts, but there was a method behind what appeared to be their big-spending madness.

Amortisation might not be a word you are familiar with, but this is a process used by businesses to write off the initial cost of an asset over an extended period of time.

So when Chelsea agreed to pay Brighton over £100m to sign Caicedo and handed him an eight-year contract last week, they continued with their plan to spread the cost across the full term of the Ecuadorian’s contract.

BALANCE

To balance their spending, Chelsea have sold £250m of talent including Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic this summer and as a result, they are on the right side of the FFP threshold.

Their sales can come off their transfer bill for this year, with fees for their signings diced up over the course of the player’s extended contracts.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly

PLAYERS AND AGENTS ARE THE BIG WINNERS

Liverpool may have been frustrated by their failure to sign Caicedo and Lavia, but they probably had no chance to capture either player once Chelsea declared their interest.

Agents and players tend to be driven by financial rewards in the modern game and as Chelsea are the only club in European football offering eight-year contracts, they have a huge advantage over their rivals.

Even if Caicedo and Lavia fail to shine at Chelsea, they will be entitled to the full financial package of their contract and even if they are sold during that period, they will receive huge severance pay-offs.

This explains why agents push for deals with Chelsea when they are chasing a player, as they are giving out deals that are unrivalled in European football right now.

WERE IT COULD GO WRONG FOR CHELSEA

Chelsea’s plan could backfire if success on and off the field is not forthcoming quickly.

With the £800m of transfer spending spread over the next eight years of accounts, Boehly and his accountants need to generate funds to ensure they meet FFP requirements to balance their books.

Qualifying for next season’s Champions League could secure over £100m of income, while lofty finishes in the Premier League will also generate bumper prize money.

New sponsorship deals will be easier to agree if success is coming on the field, but this lavish Chelsea spending needs to produce quick results.

The FFP loophole being exploited by Boehly and Chelsea can be navigated if they boost their incoming revenue, but last season’s lowly 12th place confirmed big-money signings do not guarantee instant success.