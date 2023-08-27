Kevin Palmer: Newcastle have bucked a trend to reap rewards

Eddie Howe has insisted he will not splash the cash to bring quick success to Tyneside

Newcastle’s success story is being built on more sturdy foundations than many predicted.

When a Saudi Arabian consortium completed their takeover of the Tyneside club in October 2021, there was an expectation that the new owners would look to transform the club in double quick time.

Then they hired a manager who put the brakes on any such thoughts of overindulgence.

Rumoured bids for superstars like Neymar proved to be misplaced as Howe accepted the Newcastle job on the proviso that the club would be steered in his way.

That means patience, steady progress and a long-term plan that would have included qualification for the Champions League and ending the club’s long wait to win silverware.

Howe admits he moved the roadmap forward a couple of years by sealing a top four finish last season, yet he was still not prepared to change course.

Newcastle’s net spend over the last three transfer windows has averaged around £80 million and while that number is far more than they would have spent under former owner Mike Ashley, it is a manageable figure given the club’s revenue stream.

Instead of finding ways around UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules, as Chelsea have done by handing out big contracts to new signings and spreading the cost of the deal over seven, eight and nine years, Newcastle have taken a much more conventional approach.

Their presence in next Thursday’s Champions League group stage draw confirms that Howe is building more than just a dream team at Newcastle as he is shaping a club that will be ready to push for more and more in years to come.

And ahead of today’s clash with a Liverpool team they beat to a top four finish in the Premier League last season, Howe has suggested his focus will not be diverted.

“Financial Fair Play, as I always say, will impact what we do this summer and moving forward,” explains Howe.

“Certainly, without Champions League football, it would have been very difficult for us to have done much in the transfer market at all this summer. The fact we have that has given us a bit of a lift.

“We don’t have the ability to spend the money people will think we have, so we’re going to have to be very smart.

“It will be a small group of players, but ones we think can make a difference.”

This is the way Howe likes to work.

His squads at Bournemouth were always compact and loaded with players he valued, as he has often spoken about the disruption unhappy players can have on the rest of the group.

So while Newcastle appear to be light in the forward positions as Howe heads into today’s game with Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson as his only recognised forwards, there is no sense of panic with the transfer window closing next Thursday.

“When you look at our striking options, we obviously have two top players who are possibly competing for one position,” said Howe.

“It depends on what system we play. Then behind that, you have Anthony Gordon, who has played centrally, and he’s done it very well.

“With the price of front players so high, I don’t think that is an area we can go into with the budget we can go to this summer.”

Hostilities may be renewed on and off the pitch at St James’ Park today, with the Newcastle and Liverpool backroom teams set to lock horns after a heated clash at Anfield almost a year ago.

Simon Weatherstone, Newcastle’s first-team coach, had to be held back while coach analyst Mark Leyland was also embroiled in confrontations that were sparked by Newcastle’s negative tactics deployed to try to get a result at Anfield.

Liverpool won that game 2-1 with a last gasp goal, but the balance of power in this contest has shifted since then as Newcastle are now a Champions League team and Liverpool are looking to haul them in.

New Premier League rules for this season ensure only one member of a coaching team can stand in the technical area on the touchline and Klopp joked on Friday that may impact Newcastle more than most given the number of staff working under Howe.

The Newcastle boss didn’t take kindly to that quip, so it might be worth keeping an eye on the touchline as well as the action on the field at St James’ Park today as tensions may simmer.