Kevin Palmer: Is it time for Caoimhín Kelleher to walk away from Liverpool?

Time has come for Cork stopper Kelleher to leave Liverpool and try establish himself elsewhere

Decision day is looming for Ireland keeper Caoimhín Kelleher and what comes next will define his entire career.

Kelleher has won every major medal available to him over the last five years at Liverpool, making him the most decorated Irish footballer in the last decade.

Yet the prize he wants next may not be possible to achieve under Jurgen Klopp’s watch at Anfield, with 30-year-old Alisson Becker unlikely to be dethroned as Liverpool’s No 1 any time soon.

Reds boss Klopp has suggested it will take an ‘extraordinary offer’ for him to consider a deal to sell his second-choice stopper, but Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg went on the record in an interview with the Sunday World to suggest the Anfield understudy needs to play regular first-team football to realise his potential.

Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg with Kelleher

“He would like to play games and obviously that would be easier if he went out on loan, but the problem for us is we need three good goalies and he is one of our three,” Achterberg told this newspaper in an exclusive interview two years ago.

Covered

“For his development, a loan move would be his next step, but the club has to make sure they have everything covered in case we have a problem with our keepers, and we know it would be hard to find a keeper as good as him if we let him go out on loan.

“Working with someone as good as Alisson every day can only help him. He sets such high standards in everything he does and you can only learn from working with someone like that.

“The higher level you train at every day allows you to take your career up to the next level, but it would be the best solution for him to have a spell on loan at some point.”

Klopp’s reluctance to release Kelleher could be seen as something of a selfish approach that is halting the development of one of his brightest stars.

Ireland’s Adam Idah and Troy Parrott

Yet, while Klopp is convinced he will not find a better support act for Alisson, Ireland manager Stephen Kenny made it clear last month that he expected Kelleher to leave Liverpool ahead of the new season.

“It’s not right normally to speak about a player moving, but he’s at the stage where he’s behind probably one of the best goalkeepers in the world and it’s not going to get any easier,” said Kenny last month, speaking with an authority that suggested he expects the player to move this summer.

Process

“He needs to play. He knows that and he’s known that for a while. It’s not easy. There’s a process you go through with a club like that and I think it wouldn’t be a surprise for him to move in the summer, and he knows that.

“I think he’s ready to go and play regularly, because he needs to. It’s hard to leave Liverpool, it’s such an iconic club, but he’s not so young now. He’s 24 and he needs to play.”

Where could Kelleher go if he has decided the moment has come to leave Liverpool? That question is unclear for now.

Brentford technical director Lee Dykes distanced his club from a move for Kelleher, suggesting the five Premier League appearances he has made are not enough to confirm he is ready to shine in England’s top-flight consistently.

It may be that the opening Kelleher is waiting for at a new club has not yet arrived, with the transfer market set to crank into top gear as clubs return for pre-season training over the next 10 days.

Should Caoimhin Kelleher move on this summer?

And Kelleher is unlikely to be the only Irishman with transfer dilemmas to consider. Tottenham striker Troy Parrott is looking ahead to the new season with uncertainty hovering around him.

Parrott has a contract at Spurs until the summer of 2025, yet underwhelming loan moves to Millwall, Ipswich, MK Dons and Preston over the last couple of years have done little to suggest he is ready to shine in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old Dubliner has made 110 first-team appearances over the last two season, with a disappointing return of 16 goals failing to give him the platform to kick-start his career.

Now Parrott is set to go on Tottenham’s pre-season Asia-Pacific tour and he will get a chance to impress another new manager after Ange Postecoglou took over as Spurs boss last month.

If Bayern Munich succeed in their increasingly concerted efforts to sign Tottenham’s all-time leading goalscorer Harry Kane, Postecoglou will be forced to consider all his striking options and that could open a fresh opportunity for Parrot.

Likely

Another loan move is the likely scenario for a player who has yet to find a manager and club that have extracted consistent performances from him.

Meanwhile, Adam Idah will be eager to impress in Norwich’s pre-season matches, following the departure of Canaries main striker Teemu Pukki to American MLS side Minnesota United.

One Ireland player certain to be playing at a new club in the coming weeks is midfielder Jeff Hendrick, with Newcastle manager Eddie Howe confirming the player who spent last season on loan in the Championship with Reading is not part of his plans.