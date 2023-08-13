Kevin Palmer: Harry Kane’s exit should spell the end for Daniel Levy at Tottenham

Surely time now for Tottenham’s reviled chairman to follow Harry out exit door

The sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich has stripped the final shards of hope from Spurs’ long-suffering fans

The words of Tottenham manager Keith Burkinshaw after he lifted the UEFA Cup for Spurs in 1984 seem chillingly relevant as the dust begins to settle on the exit of the club’s greatest player.

Tottenham’s two-time FA Cup-winning manager Burkinshaw was referring to Spurs’ move to become the first club to be floated on the UK stock exchange, as they started the process of turning football into a money-making machine.

Roll the clock forward to 2023 and Tottenham are still following that path, with their ambitions off the field infinitely more successful than those on it.

The notion that football could become a multi-billion pound business was at its infancy when Burkinshaw – one of the most successful managers Tottenham have had – hinted at a change of focus at Spurs, yet the club’s current owners have taken that embryo of an idea and turned it into a monster.

Inevitable

The sale of all-time record scorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich may have been inevitable, as the England captain has been fighting a losing battle to drag the club into a winners’ circle they have not visited since a League Cup final win in 2008.

And while logic would suggest that managers and players win trophies, the foundations of a football club that need to be in place for success to flow are sadly lacking at Tottenham under their vilified chairman, Daniel Levy.

Harry Redknapp, Andre Villas-Boas, Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte are on a lengthy list of managers who have tried and failed to succeed under Levy’s notoriously challenging stewardship.

World-class players such as Luka Modric, Gareth Bale, Christian Eriksen and now Kane have all concluded they could not succeed at Tottenham – yet, somehow, Levy continues to remain in his post.

This is the leader who hired Andre Villas-Boas after his disastrous spell as Chelsea boss, who sacked Mourinho five days before a League Cup final and replaced the Special One with a novice coach and who refused to get rid of Antonio Conte last season when he was begging to be sacked.

In truth, that summary doesn’t do justice to Levy’s catalogue of mistakes, but blame never seems to fall on his shoulders.

For context, Levy is the longest-serving and highest-paid chairman in the Premier League, earning a reported £3.265million-a-year for his work at the club.

The club’s accounts confirm he has also been paid huge bonuses over the course of his 22-year reign as Tottenham’s leader, which has yielded that sole League Cup win in 2008 and a long list of failures.

Over the last decade, Tottenham have spent over £1billion on transfers, placing them in the top six for investment among their Premier League rivals.

Yet they are the only club on that list not to win a trophy, even though they had the best striker in the league leading their team during that period.

Compelled

Tottenham fans will understand why Kane feels compelled to leave a club that has been going backward since Pochettino led them to the 2019 Champions League final. Yet they will not forgive the man who decided to sell their hero a day before the start of the new season as he put money ahead of ambition once again.

Levy’s already broken reputation could not take another hit, yet Kane gave him what should be a knock-out blow when he admitted he had given up hope of winning trophies at Spurs and was being forced to move to Germany to realise his ambitions.

What comes next for Levy will not be pleasant.

It has not taken long for new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou to get a taste of the challenge of working for Levy, as his squad has been plunged into turmoil before he has taken charge of his first Premier League game at Brentford today.

While the former Celtic boss will do his best to put a gloss on the carnage created by Levy’s decision to sell Kane the day before the start of the season, the final shards of hope have been stripped from Spurs fans by this £100m deal.

Of course, Levy would argue that his legacy at Tottenham should include reference to their magnificent stadium and training ground that is second to none in world football.

The revenue flowing into the club from this summer’s five Beyonce concerts will look good on the club’s next balance sheet, and Levy may even be due another bonus as the wage bill will have been trimmed after replacing Conte with Postecoglou and removing the club’s highest earner in Kane.

Failure

Yet football fans do not invest their emotions in a club focused on end-of-year accounts and thriving sales of corporate hospitality packages as their heart is invested in a football club that continues to let them down.

Managers come and go, great players like Modric, Bale and Kane have felt compelled to leave, yet one constant has remained amid Tottenham’s era of failure.

After so many years of mismanagement of the football side of the business, chairman Levy needs to accept the time has come for someone else to try and end the misery of the Spurs fans.