Kevin Palmer: Eddie Howe’s Celtic decision the catalyst to Newcastle’s revival

Steady Eddie has proved the doubters wrong since his move to Tyneside

It was a done deal –Eddie Howe would become the new Celtic manager.

The paperwork had been drawn up, the former Bournemouth manager was ready to make the move to Glasgow, all that remained were the fine details before his signature was applied to the contract.

This was the summer of 2021 – and with Celtic eager to find a leader to fix the shambles overseen by Neil Lennon in his final months at Parkhead, Howe was their chosen one who would be given the hottest seat in Paradise.

Yet, this done deal unravelled as the last minute, with Howe explaining circumstances outside of his control forced him to walk away from the Celtic offer, paving the way for Ange Postecoglou to take over instead.

“There was a feeling that I changed my mind at the last minute over Celtic, but that wasn’t the case,” explains Howe, who had been out of work since stepping down as Bournemouth boss in August 2020. “A lot of things said have been totally untrue. The reality was I couldn’t get my back-room team together to go to Celtic for a host of different reasons.

“I didn’t want to take a job of such size, knowing the job that needed to be done, on my own. I knew what was needed.

“Celtic were absolutely brilliant, and I was open and honest all the way through. No problems with Celtic whatsoever, and I never changed my mind. It just didn’t work out.”

What could have been for Celtic has become a glorious reality for Newcastle United.

Just a few months after his move to the football capital of Scotland collapsed, Howe was unveiled as the manager of the club that had just been acquired by ambitious Saudi Arabian investors.

With almost 550 games as a manager under his belt when he arrived at Newcastle after two spells in charge at Bournemouth and a stint as Burnley boss, Howe was a back-up choice for the St James’ Park owners after their efforts to lure Unai Emery to Tyneside fell through.

At the time of his appointment, there were questions marks over whether the manager who had guided the Cherries to relegation from the Premier League was the right candidate to save Newcastle from their own battle against the drop.

Yet, this quickly became a marriage made in sporting heaven. A stunning run of form in the second half of last season saw Howe inspire his side to a comfortable mid-table position. The momentum he built up continued into this campaign.

And while there were suggestions Newcastle’s owners would be in the market to sign players of Lionel Messi and Neymar’s superstar status, that would never have been Howe’s preference.

This calm and composed leader would never have signed up to be a ringmaster of such an ego-fuelled circus, so Newcastle has been rebuilt around his ethos.

Howe has always thrived working with players who buy into his calm and thoughtful approach, and signings such as Sven Botman (£35million from Lille) and Alexander Isak (£63m from Real Sociedad) ticked that box.

While Chelsea’s owners have spent crazy money without a plan to back up their ambition, Newcastle have built a team that looks set to secure Champions League football using the sensible approach inspired by their pragmatic leader.

Around £250m in transfer fees have been splashed by Newcastle since their controversial ownership change, but Howe insists his success is not built around the club’s wealthy backers.

“I’ve said all along, our success is not based on money at all,” insists Howe. “I’m seeing the work and the spirit and the togetherness of the group, what every player is giving to the cause.

“When a team is successful, it is not down to one thing, it’s a collective – and a lot of different aspects go into that. It’s the same if a team isn’t performing well.

“It’s not for me to judge if we are competing with Manchester United as equals. It is not what I spend my time doing. I just make sure when we turn up we are a better team than we were the week before. That is the aim.

“We are trying to break into a well-established set of teams at the top of the Premier League. It is not easy to do.

“You need team spirit, togetherness, and implementing a plan. Hopefully, everyone is on the same page and working harder than everyone else.

“It is a simple blueprint that I have always tried to use. There are ambitions for the club to grow its income. It is vital we do that because of financial fair play.

“We are going to be restricted depending on our income. I know that is the challenge everyone at the club is trying to find answers to.

“Getting into the Champions League is a target and if it happens this year or next year, there is no pressure on me or the players to speed up the process.”

Howe suggested was unrealistic for his side not so long ago, but that is no longer the case.

Now, he would be disappointed if Newcastle fans are not being serenaded by that stirring Champions League anthem before games next season.