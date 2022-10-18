Katie Taylor makes the list of most influential sports stars

Taylor came in ranked 47th, but what is significant is that she was the only boxer, male or female.

Katie Taylor is the only boxer on a list of the 50 most marketable athletes in the world in 2022.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, was named as the world’s most marketable athlete, followed by recently retired tennis star Serena Williams with seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton third.

Taylor came in ranked 47th, but what is significant is that she was the only boxer, male or female, to make the list compiled by a company called SportsPro.

None of the leading personalities in male boxing, including Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez, Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk, were included. Conor McGregor was also another notable absentee.

Now in this 13th year, SportsPro’s 50 Most Marketable (50MM) is designed to aid sports marketers in making informed decisions around sponsorship deals.

Athletes are ranked according to their ‘Marketability Score’, which is split into three elements: brand strength, audience and reach, and economics.

These weighted scores are totalled to give what is terms a ‘Marketability Score’ out of 100,

Ronaldo secured a score of 91.21 while Taylor, the undefeated World lightweight champion, received a score of 27.0 based on 11.85 out of 20 for brand strength; 12.96 out of 50 for audience and reach, and 2.83 out of 30 for economics.

She was one of 22 women on the list. As in previous years, soccer remained the most prominent sport in the rankings, with 17 players, while tennis was second with nine.

The top ten on the list are: 1 Cristiano Ronaldo (soccer), 2 Serena Williams (tennis), 3 Lewis Hamilton (motor racing), 4. LeBron James (basketball), 5 Lionel Messi (soccer), 6 Naomi Osaka (tennis), 7 Virat Kohli (cricket), 8 Alex Morgan (soccer), 9 Sam Kerr (soccer), 10. Tom Brady (American football).

Katie Taylor returns to the ring on Saturday week in London’s Wembley Arena – where she made her professional debut six years – when she defends her four World lightweight belts against Argentina’s Karen Carabajal.

She will top the bill against the largely unheralded Carabajal, undefeated in her 19 professional fights. A native of Buenos Aires, the 32-year-old is a former WBC Latino, South American and Argentinian super featherweight champion.

Interest in female professional boxing is at an all-time high in the UK in the wake of the success of the all-female card at London’s O2 Arena last Saturday night.

It featured a classic top-of-the-bill encounter to unify the middleweight division between Clarissa Shields and Savannah Marshall. Shields, a double Olympic gold medallist, won the fight which was watched by a record TV audience of two million on Sky.

Katie Taylor’s Madison Square Garden epic encounter against Amanda Serrano in April attracted a worldwide audience of 1.5m, according to the streaming network DAZN, which televised the fight.

Sky would have a much bigger audience base than DAZN, believed to be struggling to attract viewers to its subscription/pay-per-view platform.