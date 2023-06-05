Katie McCabe named in UEFA Women’s Champions League team of the season
Ireland captain Katie McCabe has been named in the UEFA Women’s Champions League team of the season.
The Tallaght native (27), who starred in Arsenal’s run to the semi-finals of the competition, is the only non-finalist to make the team.
The Gunners were beaten in the semi-final by German side Wolfsburg who have four players in the team.
Barcelona, who beat Wolfburg 3-2 in last Saturday’s Champions League decider, dominate the team of the season with six players.
McCabe is now preparing to join up with the Ireland team ahead of next month’s Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand.
