Karim Benzema leaves Real Madrid as the first bid for Harry Kane is imminent

Spanish giants rumoured to be weighing up their first big offer for Kane

Karim Benzema has waved farewell to Real Madrid – and Harry Kane may be ushered in as his replacement.

Benzema has confirmed he will lead the Spanish giants after scoring 354 goals in 648 games, winning a club-record 25 trophies.

The France star has now joined Saudi Arabia side Al-Ittihad after he said he farewells at an emotional press conference.

“I’ll never forget Real Madrid because it’s impossible,” said Benzema

“It’s difficult to talk. There are so many emotions. I wanted to thank Real Madrid and my team-mates. It’s been a good journey in my life.

“I was lucky enough to fulfil my childhood dream thanks to the president, who a long time ago, when I was just 21 years old, went to my house, with my parents.

“When I saw you I said, he’s the man who brought Zizou and Ronaldo and now he wants me in his team. Thank you very much for that.

“I’ll never forget Real Madrid because it is impossible. It’s the best club in the world and in history, that’s as good as it gets. It’s time for me to leave today and to have another story, but the most important thing for me is what I’ve won here.

Karim Benzema signs with of Saudi Arabian soccer team Al Ittihad. Picture: Al Ittihad/Handout via REUTERS

“It’s a little bit of a sad day, because I’m leaving this club and that pains me. My dream was in my head, I signed for Madrid and I wanted to finish at Madrid, but life sometimes gives you another opportunity and I’ve taken it with all my family.

"Today is a very difficult day for me. It’s a day that brings back memories and the emotions of the last 14 years and it’s also a day of sentiment and emotions for all madridistas.

“A period of enormous anticipation began 14 years ago for all madridistas, one of the most impressive in our 121 years of history.”

Real Madrid are now expected to make an initial offer to Tottenham in their attempts to sign England captain Kane.

The 29-year-old striker has just one year left on his current contract, but Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is still expected to demand a fee in excess of £100milion to sell Kane this summer.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has side-stepped questions over his interest in Kane in recent days, but the club are expected to make their first moves for he player imminently.