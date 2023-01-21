Juventus handed 15-point deduction over financial irregularities, as Spurs sporting director given ban
Juventus have been docked 15 points by an Italian court following an investigation into capital gains violations.
The decision by the Federal Court of Appeal means the Turin giants will plunge from third to 11th place in the Serie A table, although they have indicated that they will launch an appeal.
Among the individuals sanctioned is Tottenham's current director of football Fabio Paratici, who has been handed a two-and-a-half-year ban from the game.
It is understood that Tottenham are urgently seeking clarification as to whether Paratici's ban extends beyond Italy.
A total of 11 current and former Juventus officials have been slapped with sanctions including ex-chairman Andrea Agnelli, who has been banned from the game for two years.
Prosecutors had previously recommended a nine-point deduction over the scandal, in which the club were alleged to have falsely inflated the value of players and misrepresented losses.
Today's Headlines
rank and Vile | Taxi firm Free Now pulls its six-figure RTE sponsorship deal after Tommy Tiernan’s ‘racist’ joke
horrific | Survivor, who was choked, head-butted and sexually assaulted, says she’s ‘terrified of him – even though he is in prison’
cell phones | Authorities probe if Mountjoy inmate was violently attacked after phones hidden in PlayStation went missing
mobster freed | Kinahan ally and super-cartel chief Edin Gacanin freed in Dubai after extradition ‘error’
Three of a Kind | Boxer David Haye breaks his silence on Una Healy 'throuple' rumours
garda probe | Seven donkeys seized in Offaly after shocking video showed animal being dragged by car
fatal shooting | Two more men appear in court accused of murdering dad-of-four Shane Whitla
double dani | Dani Dyer announces she is expecting twins with Premier League footballer Jarrod Bowen
'damaged the party' | Swing-gate TD Maria Bailey blasts Leo Varadkar for bringing Fine Gael into 'disrepute'
searches | Man (20s) and teenage girl due in court in connection with Sligo jewellery theft after raid in west Dublin