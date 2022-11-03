Jurgen Klopp’s view on Qatar’s World Cup as Jamie Carragher says it is ‘corrupt’

Several players and high profile pundits who are heading to the World Cup have opted to express their opposition to Qatar’s human rights issues and their strong opposition to the BGLTQ+ community.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has spoken out over this month's World Cup finals in Qatar, as he suggested the game’s biggest names don’t need to turn themselves into apologists for the event.

Now Klopp has given his view on the tournament, as he told Sky News that FIFA’s decision to award the event to Qatar is a bigger issue than players being forced to play there.

"I don't like that we expect (the players) now to do something. They go there to play football,” he stated.

"It's not about this generation's players to say now that 'we don't go, or we don't do that'.

"The decision (to play the World Cup in Qatar) was made by other people, and if you want to criticise anybody, criticise the people who made the decision."

Meanwhile, Liverpool great Jamie Carragher made a passionate statement about the tournament, as he suggested Qatar were awarded the World Cup after a flawed process.

"I think it's an absolute disgrace that the World Cup is in the position that it's in," Carragher told CBS Sports.

"For lots of reasons. I think that it was corrupt that Qatar were given the World Cup, and we knew at the time when they campaigned on having it in the summer, it was impossible to have a World Cup in the summer due to the temperature.

"Players all around Europe and the world could get injured... a ten day injury is going to keep players out of the World Cup, which should not be happening, and it all started with FIFA giving them the World Cup in the first place.

"Then they're moving it and obviously, the stuff that goes on in their countries are a completely different issue as well. But I think it's absolutely disgusting.

"It's just madness that they've got the competition in the first place, I think, considering the conditions and how difficult it is going to be for players to play there."