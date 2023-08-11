Jurgen Klopp’s verdict on Moises Caicedo deal as Liverpool swoop

The transfer will be worth more than €110m, which came as a surprise development overnight after the Ecuadorian was courted by Chelsea all summer.

Liverpool have pipped Chelsea to the signing of Moises Caicedo.

On a night of dramatic transfer drama, Liverpool added a significant star to their midfield after beating out Chelsea to agree an English-record deal for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

It wasn’t the only transfer saga to take a twist while people were asleep, with Spurs striker Harry Kane set to join Bayern Munich after deciding to bring his time in the Premier League to a close.

Caicedo is set to travel to Merseyside for a medical on Friday, with manager Jurgen Klopp sure to be asked about the deal at his Friday morning press conference.

"I can confirm the (Moises Caicedo) deal with the club is agreed, whatever that means in the end. Of course, we want the player and not just the agreement,” said Klopp.

"We don't have endless resource. We didn't expect a couple of things to happen over the summer but when that happened we gave it a go.

"Let's see what happens and we go from there.”

It has been a summer of change in the Liverpool midfield, with Caicedo joined in the Anfield dressing room by ex-Brighton team-mate Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.

Going in the other direction to Saudi Arabia were club stalwarts Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

The fee for Caicedo dwarfs Liverpool’s own transfer record of £75m, which they paid Southampton for defender Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

Should Caicedo complete the move, he will be reunited with fellow midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, the Argentinian World Cup winner who left the Seagulls for Anfield in June.

