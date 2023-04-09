Jurgen Klopp’s verdict as Liverpool draw against Arsenal at Anfield
Reds boss frustrated as his side come back to halt Arsenal’s title charge
Jurgen Klopp struggled to sum up his emotions as Liverpool came close to a thrilling comeback in an epic clash against Arsenal at Anfield.
Arsenal's title credentials were given a thorough examination at Anfield as the leaders squandered the chance for a first win since 2012 but emerged just about unscathed from a 2-2 draw that opened the door for rivals Manchester City.
Having taken a comfortable 2-0 lead inside half-an-hour through Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, Granit Xhaka's inexplicable decision to clatter into Trent Alexander-Arnold off the ball lit the fuse and turned what had been something of a procession into a fiery encounter.
Mohamed Salah's goal just before the break posed a few questions for Mikel Arteta's side and while they were fortunate the Egypt international missed an early second-half penalty, Roberto Firmino's late equaliser meant the Gunners' lead over City was reduced to six points over the weekend having played a game more.
Klopp suggested the transformation in his side's performance after a flat opening half an hour summed up Liverpool's season, as they sprang to life after Arsenal took a two goal lead.
"A bit typical for us this season," said Klopp. "An open game, completely open, they score with the first situation and the second one. Our reaction was good. It was a spectacular game in the end. How we didn't win it with those late chances I don't know."
"I'm caught in between (being happy and not). I have no problems with drawing. Arsenal were good but they could and should have lost this game. The point for them is better.
Read more
"We had moments and chances where we didn't finish the situations off. Slightly typical. They're flying so they score with their first chance. The goal we scored helped massively. At half-time it wasn't over. It was a sensational atmosphere. Good moment to get the equaliser.
"All of a sudden we were in charge of a wild game. We deserved at least a point. If Ibou (Konate) uses his head (for a late chance) it's a goal. Maybe he slipped. He had a chance, it was just there.
"In the end it is a question of how can we not win this game. It is obviously much better than getting nothing. I am not overly happy but I am absolutely OK with it."
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised his star man Aaron Ramsdale after his late saves left his side in the game, as he suggested his side made sent out a statement at Anfield.
"I haven't seen anyone do it (dominate) in this ground this season," said Arteta. "They beat every big team here, they played Real Madrid and could have been four up after 20 minutes.
"They are going to have moments. You need to deal with them and we did. Our goalkeeper had a big part in that.
"Very intense game. The game was under control but after that we concede a really sloppy goal and the game shifted momentum. We started well in the first few minutes (in the second half) but then lost control. It became a very transitional game, very chaotic. Liverpool could score three or four. It is true we could have scored two or three so maybe at the end the score is fair.
"We could taken three points. We should do that (in the opening half) for another 15 minutes and then the game would have taken a very different trajectory. We didn't. We have to take the point."
