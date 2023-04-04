Jurgen Klopp’s stark confession after Liverpool draw with Chelsea

Chelsea and Liverpool play out a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits this has been his worst season in management, after he watched his side stagger to a 0-0 draw at Chelsea.

Chelsea’s sacking of Graham Potter failed to produce an immediate bounce as they were held to a goalless draw by Liverpool in their Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

Potter was axed in the wake of Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by Aston Villa but it was a underwhelming start to Bruno Saltor’s spell as interim manager.

Chelsea, who sit 11th in the table, saw two goals chalked off in a dull encounter in west London on a night that once again underlined their need to sign a proven striker.

It was another muted performance from Liverpool and when asked whether he had lived through a season like this before, Klopp offered this candid response.

"No, thank God. I wouldn’t be manager of Liverpool if I had a couple of these seasons,” he told Sky Sports.

"We have to get through it. That’s how life is. You have to fight to change your fortunes."

Klopp also struggled to explain why two sides that played in compelling League Cup and FA Cup Finals last season have seen their fortunes slide in such alarming fashion this season.

"Both teams played last year in two finals, two of the best 0-0s I ever saw,” he added.

"Today it was two teams low on confidence but really fighting. We’re fine with a point, a lot of good stuff. We showed a lot of fight. We have to keep going.

"We struggled with the last line in the beginning but changed three times. The balls in behind were tricky but then we recovered well. We got better into the game. The midfield was well connected. We had our opportunities up front. It was not speculator. It was a step. That’s what we have to do – make steps. Sometimes smaller steps.

"We need to have these chances. You need to keep having chances. I’m not disappointed about that. They scored twice but both goals were disallowed. I didn’t expect a team with six changes to play the best game of the season. The boys who came in used their opportunity and showed they were ready.

"We cannot talk about the goals we have if we don’t get points. We don’t give up, we will fight. We can talk a lot but we have to show. We saw a step in the right direction tonight. Some needed a rest."

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson game his verdict after the match, as he admitted his side were below par at Stamford Bridge.

“Tough game, both sides not at the highest level of confidence at the minute,” he conceded.

"We just wanted to come here and show a reaction to the last game, which I think we did. We made a fight of it. You could see the willingness to keep working.

“We probably lacked a bit of quality, if I am honest, particularly in the final third. We got into some good positions but the last pass, the last shot, was not quite there tonight. But we gave it everything, we take the point and we move on.”

Liverpool’s hopes of a top four finish in the Premier League now seem distant, with their next match against Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday now looking like a nust win game.