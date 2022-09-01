Jurgen Klopp’s reaction after Liverpool’s dramatic win against Newcastle

Super sub Fabio Carvalho sent Anfield wild by scrambling home a Liverpool winner and finally breaking Newcastle’s resolve.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Fabio Carvalho of Liverpool celebrates their side's win after the final whistle ofthe Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United at Anfield on August 31, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

Klopp’s Reds had been basking in the afterglow of Saturday’s nine-goal annihilation of promoted Bournemouth as they returned home looking to secure back-to-back victories.

Liverpool managed to do just that but it took a last-gasp strike to do so as summer signing Carvalho turned home in a penalty-box melee to lift the roof off Anfield and seal a memorable 2-1 triumph.

The goal came with the clock reading 97 minutes and nine seconds after only five minutes of stoppage time were shown and tempers frayed between the benches.

While Liverpool celebrated, it was a desperate end for Newcastle given how impressive they had been in frustrating the hosts on a night when record signing Alexander Isak had the visitors dreaming of a win.

The additional time at the end of the match came as Newcastle wasted time and tried to disrupt Liverpool’s attacking ambitions, with Klopp suggesting his side’s late clincher was good for the game.

"It was a difficult game anyway, Newcastle invested a lot to close us down,” said the Liverpool boss. “They were close to getting pretty much everything for it. Of course everyone wants to see a football game and when it is interrupted that often it is not nice for anybody.

"The only chance we have, not just for this game but in general, the referee has to pick earlier yellow cards. I don't know when the kicking the ball away stopped being a yellow card. When did this rule die?

"I had no idea if that tonight it was on purpose or if they players really had to go down because slightly injured. I don't know."

Klopp went on to suggest his side’s late winner was a reminder to Liverpool fans that they need to stay behind his team until the final whistle sounds.

"We have a lot of space for improvement, definitely,” he added. “It was well played by Newcastle I have to say. It is still early in the season. You have to fight your way through.

"I am not sure everyone in the stadium kept believing but from now on we have to. What a wonderful goal from the little one. He is in a great moment.

"Football can go in both directions but tonight it went in the right one, a perfect end of the game.

"It's massive, massive we will remember it for years and years. We had once a 3-2 at Newcastle where Divock Origi scored late. I’m not 100% sure they all believed until the end but from now on we have to as we showed again it is possible."