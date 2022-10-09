Jurgen Klopp’s grim assessment after Liverpool are beaten by Arsenal

Bukayo Saka struck twice to return Arsenal to the Premier League summit after a hard-fought win for the Gunners,

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted his woes were mounting to worrying levels after their disastrous season hit a new low with a 3-2 defeat at Arsenal.

Saka’s winner came from a penalty after the spot-kick was awarded following Thiago Alcantara’s challenge on Gabriel Jesus, which contained minimal contact, with VAR upholding the decision without sending Michael Oliver to have a second look at the foul to add further fuel to the discussion in recent weeks over officiating consistency.

Before the England international’s winner, Liverpool had come from behind twice, first through Darwin Nunez to cancel out Gabriel Martinelli’s first-minute opener.

Arsenal then re-took the lead just before the half-time whistle through Saka before substitute Roberto Firmino scored his sixth goal of the season to make it 2-2.

However, Liverpool were unable to come back again after Saka’s 76th-minute penalty and continued their mixed start to the Premier League season, with a third defeat in eight matches.

It was a hammer blow for Liverpool, who are now a massive 14 points behind Arsenal and Klopp accepted his side’s woes are multiplying.

"We created, we were really dangerous, we scored our goal, wonderful goal. Then concede last second of the first half,” he reflected.

"Obviously we made a mistake, counter attack is the goal. That is our situation, getting to half time knowing we were good in the game but ignoring the result.

"We wanted to carry on the good stuff but unfortunately we didn't do that. We equalised, it was a really open game then. The situation around the penalty of course we should have cleared it. Now I saw it and I think you can imagine I don't think it is a clear penalty, it is a very soft one. I think it is a situation where the referee have another look at it in real time.

"Couple of things went against us but we are not blind, we see we could have done better in moments. In general it was a good away game against a good side. We caused them a lot of problems but stand here with no points.

"Arsenal are doing really well and in the situation I think we played a good game. Conceding the three goals, it had nothing to do with the game really. We have to win challenges in these moments. They should not get in these situations but it happened.

"I saw a team with the right attitude and put in a proper fight and play football and first half we did but in the second half I didn't see these football moments as much. I think the game is a draw but today we have nothing. Now we have to sort it… and we will.”

Klopp replaced Trent Alexander-Arnold at half-time after the full-back made some poor errors, but he insisted the decision was due to an injury, with winger Luis Diaz also picking up what could be a serious knock.

"He is injured unfortunately,” he added of Alexander-Arnold. “Like Luis Diaz as well, it doesn't look good for both. That is the icing on the cake.”

Liverpool face Manchester City in the Premier League next Sunday with their problems mounting, but there was plenty for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to smile about as his side maintained their flying start to the season.

"There were a lot of moments and the threat they have they can open you up, but we showed a lot of composure and character,” said the Arsenal boss..

"We spoke at half-time to give confidence and tell them the game was there for the taking. [In the second-half] the organisation was better, the timing of the press, we won every second ball.

"I was really happy. You are always in doubt with the changes and how many players they were putting on or last lie but the players dealt with it with a lot of maturity and composure."