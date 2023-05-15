Jurgen Klopp with a message for Liverpool’s top four rivals after Leicester win

Liverpool continue to apply pressure on Manchester United and Newcastle

Jurgen Klopp believes his Liverpool side are applying the pressure on their rivals for a top four finish in the Premier League after a convincing 3-0 win at Leicester.

Curtis Jones’ double pushed Leicester to the brink of relegation as Liverpool cruised to a 3-0 win – two years to the day since the Foxes’ FA Cup triumph.

The midfielder’s first-half brace and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s stunner eased the visitors to victory as the hosts capitulated to leave them staring at the drop.

That it came on the anniversary of their first ever FA Cup win underlined the 2016 Premier League champions’ fall from grace.

Harvey Barnes called it one of the biggest games in the club’s history, but Leicester folded to remain two points from safety with two games left.

The win assured Liverpool of qualification for European competition next season, but Klopp suggested Manchester United and Newcastle know his side will continue to apply the pressure in the top four race.

"I would still like to be their shoes,” said Klopp of his top four rivals. “I don't think it's likely but if they slip, we have to be there. Will they slip? I don't know. Will we win both games? I don't know.

"We have two difficult games to come. Villa are fighting for Europe. Tonight I'm really happy.

"That's the best free-kick routine we have. We should have scored three like that. Now we can take it direct or roll it both sides so it makes it more likely we score from these situations. We have to use it more often.

"We changed so many things. Now we just have to play a different rhythm.

"I think we have qualified for European football which six weeks ago wasn't in sight. We didn't show this consistency."

Alexander-Arnold caught the eye once again in his more advanced role with Jones the star of the show, with Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher suggesting the new formation suits star man Jones.

"The system they are playing isn't all about Trent going into the midfield, but Curtis Jones has been one of those players where this system is really helping him and we're seeing the best of him,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

"These last six games you think there is someone that can be more than just a squad player, but he has to have more consistency.

"He's a goal threat and has something a little bit different."

Jones believes his display at the King Power Stadium was his best in a Liverpool jersey, as he gave his verdict to Sky Sports.

"It was a game where I had the ball a lot and I scored two as well,” stated Jones.

"I was off for 15 weeks, I had a hard time, so now I'm back and I'm in the team, scoring goals and helping the team. I'll just try to continue.

"We do a lot of shooting in training. I'm playing games and settling in. You get more by being around the box so that's what I'm doing. The day before a game we always have a (shooting) competition."