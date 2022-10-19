Jurgen Klopp taking legal action after being accused of xenophobia against Man City’s owners

City manager Pep Guardiola claimed he had coins thrown at him by home fans and Merseyside Police are investigating claims that City’s team bus was damaged.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is taking legal action after being accused of xenophobia against Manchester City’s owners in the toxic aftermath of his side’s 1-0 win over the champions at Anfield.

Klopp last Friday had made comments about the spending power of the champions compared with rival clubs but said yesterday his comments were “misunderstood”.

The high-octane encounter on Sunday saw Klopp receive a red card for berating an assistant referee and yesterday the FA charged him with misconduct. City manager Pep Guardiola claimed he had coins thrown at him by home fans and Merseyside Police are investigating claims that City’s team bus was damaged.

Asked specifically about reports alleging City sources had suggested his pre-match remarks amounted to xenophobia, Klopp said: “I don’t feel it at all. I know myself. And you cannot hit with something which is miles away from my personality. If I was – I cannot remember the word, wow! – like this I would hate it.

I would hate myself for being like this. I have said a lot of times things that were a little bit open for misunderstanding. I know that. It was not intentional, just sometimes you say things and you think, ‘Oh my God! It can be interpreted like this?’ But this is not one of these moments. Absolutely.”

Klopp irked City and Newcastle United by suggesting they - alongside Paris St-Germain - are among the three clubs who “can do what they want financially”. Yesterday morning, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe followed City by taking exception to the Liverpool manager’s comments.

“We’re not living that life that is being discussed,” declared Howe. “We are living a very different reality. Our wage bill is very controlled.

“We’re trying to do things in a very stable and controlled way. Although we have spent money on players, it has not been extravagant or out of sync with the rest of the Premier League. Everyone has to be careful with their comments and opinions. I don’t know (if it was a backhanded compliment from a rival manager) I try not to think too much about it.

“But I’m just aware that one or two comments might not have been totally accurate and that’s when I have to stand up for my football club.”

Klopp has stood by his remarks, suggesting he was making an observation about the three clubs’ unlimited resources compared to their rivals rather than criticising the trio. In the same press conference last Friday he had described Pep Guardiola as the best manager, City as the best team, and Erling Haaland as the best striker in the world.

“Those (comments) didn’t arrive, obviously,” said Klopp yesterday. “That is the life of people who speak in public. It’s not the first time that I’m misunderstood. I know what I thought when I said it. If someone misunderstands or wants to misunderstand, I cannot change that. I know I have to be careful and I know I’m not always careful. From time to time I just answer and say what I think.”

A brilliant match was overshadowed by the off-field controversies and Liverpool released two statements on condemning the supporter who threw a coin at Guardiola and criticising the away fans’ chants about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters.

Relations between the clubs have been soured further over the last 72 hours given the claims and counter-claims. But Klopp does not feel there is a need to smooth over relationships before their next meeting.

“I am not sure we have to be best friends with other clubs,” said Klopp. “I don’t think anybody wants to be best friends with us. It is a completely normal competition.

“It started here (in Friday’s press conference) with a question and I answered it and all the rest was made of it. I know what I thought when I said it and I thought I put it in perspective and said how much I respect what they (City) are doing.

“Obviously, it was still not right for some. As a club and a team with our supporters we showed an incredible performance. And then if something happens and one fan throws a coin it is a massive mistake and it will get punished, definitely.”

Klopp did concede he was out of line with his touchline behaviour during Sunday’s game, his outburst at assistant referee Gary Beswick leading to the red card. The coach has until Friday to respond to the FA charge.

Liverpool will look to build on Sunday’s win when they host West Ham United tonight. They will be without Diogo Jota whose calf injury has ruled him out of the World Cup.