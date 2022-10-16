Jurgen Klopp reacts to his sending off as Liverpool lift off against Man City

Salah’s 75th-minute goal earned Liverpool a huge win as City lost for the first time in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp conceded he “probably deserved” to be sent-off, as an afternoon of high emotions at Anfield ended with his side beating Manchester City 1-0.

Salah’s 75th-minute goal earned Liverpool a huge win as City lost for the first time in the Premier League this season to fall four points behind Arsenal at the top of the table.

Salah got the better of Joao Cancelo to break free on goal and beat Ederson, with Manchester City’s defence having been pushed up for a free-kick at the other end.

Manchester City had a 53rd-minute strike from Phil Foden ruled out for a foul from Erling Haaland in the build-up.

That meant a City side who had been scoring in bunches last month failed to find the net for a second game running – on Tuesday away to FC Copenhagen they had played without Haaland, and were down to 10 men for an hour.

In a frantic finish, Klopp was sent off by referee Anthony Taylor for disputing a decision and he had no complaints.

"The game was exceptional, absolutely exceptional,” said Klopp. “Two outstanding teams faced each other, both wanted to win desperately, both fought really hard, both played football, both defended on an incredibly high level and in the end we finished off one situation and that's why we won it.

"With the red card… probably deserved. It was through the whole game, situations were happening and Pep Guardiola and I were not happy with the decisions that were made. On both sides you should not let those decisions go. Ok there were harsh fouls but too many and they built up.

"Around our goal I think there were three fouls. First on Mohamed (Salah), then on Fabinho, then on Alisson and in the end, now I've heard people say it's just because of Anfield.

"Wow, that is interesting because if three fouls don't get whistled and VAR is there to make the right decision, imagine we stand there and talk about the fouls that weren't whistled and led to a goal. That would have been unlucky but it was the right decision.

"Something snapped in that situation, (the red card) and I am not proud of that and I deserved a red card."

A disallowed Man City goal was a source of frustration for City boss Guardiola, with Klopp giving this verdict on the incident.

"In the end, the VAR looked and that's not right but I cannot understand how you do not whistle that situation,” he added.

“I just do not understand. If you look back at it you think ok, that's an interesting view that you let the game run in that moment. Absolutely huge win."

Salah believes this win could lift Liverpool’s season after a slow start, as he said: “The most important thing was to take three points. Now we need to carry on. Our position in the league is not the best, this is just one game and we need to carry on.

“Hopefully it gives us more confidence and we can start winning games. The last few weeks were not the best so we start, already the last game we won and we need to carry on.

“We are still far away (in the title race). We need to focus on one game at a time and we don’t think about the title at the moment.

“Personally I love to play always for the title and we are going to fight but we need to focus more on one game at a time and don’t put any more pressure on ourselves.”