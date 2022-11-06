Jurgen Klopp on why Liverpool’s win at Tottenham meant more

Mo Salah’s first-half double put Klopp’s side on course for all three points in the capital but Harry Kane reduced the deficit with 20 minutes left.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/David Cliff) — © AP/PA Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp suggested his side's 2-1 win at Tottenham could be the catalyst for a revival, as more defensive errors costs Spurs in a game against a top six rival.

Antonio Conte’s Spurs pushed for a late leveller but were thwarted by a dogged Liverpool, who closed the gap between the sides to seven points and with a game in hand on the fourth-placed hosts.

"The win meant a lot today. I just let out a deep sigh. Massive game for us,” said Klopp.

"Really really good first half and then a difficult second half. Tottenham takes all the risks when they are losing in the second half.

"We played an extremely good first half and in the second we put in a shift and did really well.

"We just kept fighting, it was a big passion. In the first half we were the better side and scored two wonderful goals. It's a long time ago since we won away in the Premier League so it was relief at the end.

"You need to learn winning again and that's how it starts, with massive resistance. It was clear they would come back but we came through it and it's all good.

"It's a super intensive season. Because it's a while that we won an away game, we can't just think that everything will be fine. We know we have to fight. It's big for us. Two wins in a row, yes in different competitions.

"Southampton is our next league game and that is massive for us. We were really good so yes, let's carry on.

"I don't think we have a massive problem away from home. Yes Anfield is a huge plus for us. We won away games just in the Champions League. I'm really happy that we could tick the box of winning an away game in the Premier League."

Salah is now just just behind Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish in the club’s all-time goal scorer list, even though he has played 241 fewer games for the club.

"Kenny Dalglish, Robbie Fowler, they probably had times where they didn't score. Mo will not stop, he is in the top eight scorers for Liverpool and he will not stop,” added Klopp.

"When you look at Mo's stats, goals and assists, it's insane. For us he is always important and he proved that today with two massive goals."