Jurgen Klopp on why Liverpool’s win at Tottenham meant more
Mo Salah’s first-half double put Klopp’s side on course for all three points in the capital but Harry Kane reduced the deficit with 20 minutes left.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp suggested his side's 2-1 win at Tottenham could be the catalyst for a revival, as more defensive errors costs Spurs in a game against a top six rival.
Mo Salah’s first-half double put Klopp’s side on course for all three points in the capital but Harry Kane reduced the deficit with 20 minutes left.
Antonio Conte’s Spurs pushed for a late leveller but were thwarted by a dogged Liverpool, who closed the gap between the sides to seven points and with a game in hand on the fourth-placed hosts.
"The win meant a lot today. I just let out a deep sigh. Massive game for us,” said Klopp.
"Really really good first half and then a difficult second half. Tottenham takes all the risks when they are losing in the second half.
"We played an extremely good first half and in the second we put in a shift and did really well.
"We just kept fighting, it was a big passion. In the first half we were the better side and scored two wonderful goals. It's a long time ago since we won away in the Premier League so it was relief at the end.
"You need to learn winning again and that's how it starts, with massive resistance. It was clear they would come back but we came through it and it's all good.
"It's a super intensive season. Because it's a while that we won an away game, we can't just think that everything will be fine. We know we have to fight. It's big for us. Two wins in a row, yes in different competitions.
"Southampton is our next league game and that is massive for us. We were really good so yes, let's carry on.
"I don't think we have a massive problem away from home. Yes Anfield is a huge plus for us. We won away games just in the Champions League. I'm really happy that we could tick the box of winning an away game in the Premier League."
Salah is now just just behind Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish in the club’s all-time goal scorer list, even though he has played 241 fewer games for the club.
"Kenny Dalglish, Robbie Fowler, they probably had times where they didn't score. Mo will not stop, he is in the top eight scorers for Liverpool and he will not stop,” added Klopp.
"When you look at Mo's stats, goals and assists, it's insane. For us he is always important and he proved that today with two massive goals."
Today's Headlines
fist and the furious | Car dealer says Conor McGregor punching pub punter cost her tens of thousands
gang war | Dad of slain Drogheda teen Keane Mulready-Woods named as ‘gang member’
gathering of love | LGBTQ+ campaigners gather outside Kerry church to condemn ‘hateful speech’ by Fr Sean Sheehy
Wedding singer? | Speculation rife singer Dermot Kennedy has tied knot with long-term girlfriend Aisling Finnegan
shocked | Backstreet Boys star Nick shares heartbreaking tribute to tragic brother Aaron Carter
'corrosive damage' | Mary Lou McDonald says there is ‘no comparison’ between IRA and gangland violence
Plane terror | At least 19 dead as plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania during stormy weather
Winner Winner | Lucky Lotto player wins €142k in Match 5 + Bonus draw
Garda sting | Man tried to extort €15,000 from Donegal couple after holding relative hostage
Tragic | Aaron Carter made chilling prediction he would ‘die by 30' in video