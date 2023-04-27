Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool’s top four hopes after win at West Ham

Reds win at the London Stadium as Champions League dream flickers

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has his sights set on European football next season – but he admits the Champions League may be beyond his side after their 2-1 win at West Ham.

Joel Matip’s towering header saw Liverpool come from behind to beat West Ham 2-1 and pick up a third straight win.

The Hammers led through a wonder strike from Lucas Paqueta but were pegged back by Cody Gakpo’s drive.

And moments after Jarrod Bowen had a goal disallowed for offside, Matip struck from a corner to halt West Ham’s recent revival.

West Ham were convinced they should have had a late penalty when Thiago’s arm hit the ball as he fell in the area, but despite a VAR check nothing was given.

"I loved the first half, we played really well, controlled the game then bang 1-0 down,” said Klopp.

"We kept playing, scored an incredible goal, kept playing, kept moving them then scored in the second half.

"We needed a set piece but I'm more than happy with that. Yesterday Joel had five of them [headers] and put them all in the fence but today put it in the net. I'm really pleased for Joel that he showed up today as it's not been his season so far.

"Maybe the boys have found their feet back and I liked the football we played. The first half was the best we have played in ages, it was convincing, it was us and we played football. We've had games this season where people have not recognised us and today we showed it is still in us and I'm pleased with that."

When asked whether Liverpool still had ambitions to secure a top four finish, Klopp admitted a more realistic target is in his sights as they currently sit six points behind fourth placed Manchester United.

"If we win all our games we will be in Europe,” he added. “People ask me about the Champions League but that's not in our hands as we don't play any of the teams above us.

"It's important we keep going, playing good football and at the end of the season we will see how many points we have. I would like to finish the season as us, then we can build on that next season.

"I want to take something out of this season for next season. If that's European competition that's great, if not we have to accept it. For a few weeks I want us to show our real faces instead of the nice one one game, then the ugly one the next."

David Moyes accused the VAR of “disrespect” after West Ham were denied a late penalty as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat by Liverpool.

Moyes angrily confronted Chris Kavanagh on the field at full-time after the referee decided not to award a penalty when Thiago’s arm hit the ball as he challenged Danny Ings in the box.

The Hammers boss was convinced VAR Neil Swarbrick should have at least told Kavanagh to review the incident on the pitchside monitor.

“I’ve a chance to see it since,” said Moyes. “The difference for me is, and you’ll probably hear them coming out with some rubbish about he needed to break his fall, but if you lunge it’s your own fault for lunging and being out of control in the tackle.

“You can break your fall by sliding and having to put your arm down but when you lunge for the ball, for me, that completely nullifies anything they’re talking about breaking your fall. I think it’s a penalty kick.

“I think the hardest thing to take is the disrespect from VAR, that VAR wouldn’t have at least said to the referee that this might be worth having a look. That tells me they don’t see that as even close to a decision. I’m surprised.

“Somebody in VAR didn’t have enough football knowledge to understand that this could be close.

“Whoever it was chose not to send the referee. VAR, for me, showed no respect whatsoever to us.

“The handball rule has changed dramatically and I don’t like a lot of it, to be fair. Do I think the boy meant tonight for it to hit his hand? No I didn’t. But he got his hand in the way of a ball going through made by his own actions.

“Look, it’s not about that (an apology). They might need to apologise to the football club because we’re trying to get points to be a Premier League team.”