Jurgen Klopp makes cryptic comment as Liverpool crash at Wolves

Joel Matip’s own goal, Craig Dawson’s debut strike and Ruben Neves’ effort sealed a stunning 3-0 win for the hosts.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool FC at Molineux. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp issued a scathing verdict on his side as Liverpool's season sunk to a new low with a 3-0 hammering at against Wolves at Molineux.

Joel Matip’s own goal, Craig Dawson’s debut strike and Ruben Neves’ effort sealed a stunning win for the hosts as the shambolic Reds continued to sink.

Liverpool are floundering in 10th after a third straight Premier League away defeat and – aside from a spell after the break – were embarrassed by fired-up Wolves.

Next up they welcome a reinvigorated Everton before a trip to Newcastle serves as a stark reminder of the change in fortunes at Anfield and St James’ Park.

"Obviously it was a horrible start," said Klopp. "We were 2-0 down because of our own fault.

"We should have defended better. We were passive in that period. I cannot explain it. There is no excuse for it.

"You're 2-0 down, the crowd is there but it opens up and we get some control. Then for about 45 minutes we play a good away game without scoring. That sums it up pretty much.

"Concentration for the first 15 minutes. Again, I cannot explain. But these 15 minutes cannot be allowed. It needs to change.

"For the first 15 minutes I have no explanation, I'm sorry. In the end we lost 3-0 because the goal in the second half was perhaps the first time they crossed the halfway line. But it's right because when you start like this you don't deserve anything in a Premier League game.

"For the moment, I'm so disappointed and angry about the first 15 minutes, I can't find the words for it.

"Then we have chances we should score. It could have been 2-1 and that would have changed everything I'm sure.

"Wolves deserve the three points. That's clear. We cannot go through that season that nobody did before but how long do we want to suffer?

"It is one explanation in general yes, but not for the first 15 minutes here today.

"There is no excuse for it. We have to change it immediately in the next game against Everton.”

He went on to question his side’s defensive performance, as he pulled few punches in his assessment.

"The leadership (defensively) is missing but this is not my first explanation,” he continued.

"I really think in the specific situation we could have and should have done better. We have to do better in these moments by not coming to this situation in the game so not chasing the game.

"We didn't finish things off properly, we missed the last pass, the intensity we played at times was good but we have put ourselves in a really average position for the two goals.

"We better change it. That's true, 100%. I have no words for it really, I'm sorry."

Liverpool were there for the taking, on the cusp of losing three straight Premier League away games for the first time in 11 years after the chastening defeats at Brentford and Brighton.

Confidence was clearly low and it plummeted during a shocking start as Wolves raced into a 2-0 lead inside 12 minutes, with Liverpool’s defending unacceptably poor.

Liverpool showed signs of improvement after the break, but their humiliation was complete as Adama Traore sprinted down the right and he found Neves to slot in from six yards.

"We have to bounce back now and we have a long break until the Everton game to do that,” added Klopp. “A lot can happen. Let’ see.”

That final cryptic comment from Klopp suggests he might be expecting big developments before the Merseyside derby on February 13th.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool's celebrated manager has the stomach to stay in his post for long enough to lead his side into that match.