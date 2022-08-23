Jurgen Klopp makes bold claim after Liverpool’s defeat against Manchester United

Liverpool boss claims his side deserved to win at Old Trafford.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) and Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on the touchline during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Monday August 22, 2022. — © PA

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp suggested his side “should have won” at Old Trafford, on a night when Manchester United kicked started their season in the grand manner with a 2-1 win.

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford fired United to a memorable first win under Erik ten Hag, with Klopp struggling to find the words to sum up his emotions at the final whistle.

Liverpool were second best for much of the game, but Klopp suggested his side deserved to win as their third game of the season passed without a victory being recorded.

"We should have won this game, I know it sounds ridiculous but that is how I saw it,” said the German manager.

"They were really aggressive in the beginning, it was clear what will happen. They were more aggressive than us and they hit the post early on. They scored the goal and we took over and played the game we wanted to play. We were unlucky with situations against an opponent like United, it would have been helpful to score and go 1-1 at half time.

"The second goal does not help then it was a hectic game after our goal, definitely not the result we wanted.

"When we calmed down we have extreme number of shots for an away game at United. we should use more of these moments, the second half David de Gea made a fantastic save. If you score then the game turns then we did not have enough time or power in the end.

"When you are in a game like this fighting, these guys talk to each other and on the pitch it is a different conversation. It was not a perfect performance, it was clear United would get out of the blocks but we were not 100% ready.

"We had to keep chasing the game and that is not what you want to do. It makes it difficult with their counter-attacking threat. The second goal is hard to take, it was offside, but we have to work with it.

"We are in a tricky situation injury wise, we got through the week with 14, 15 senior players available and now have to make sure they don't get injured.”

When asked whether he was concerned by his side’s position after collecting just two points from their first two games he added: “"I am concerned about our situation, but that is how it is. We prepare for Bournemouth and Newcastle now.”

This result meant each of Liverpool’s four defeats to Manchester United in all competitions under Jurgen Klopp have been against a different manager; losing to Louis van Gaal (Jan 2016), Jose Mourinho (Mar 2018), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Jan 2021) and now Erik ten Hag.