Jurgen Klopp makes a confession after Liverpool seal FA Cup win

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup third round replay match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has not tasted victory as much as he would have wanted in recent weeks, so he admitted the 1-0 FA Cup win at Wolves lifted his spirits.

Harvey Elliott’s sensational strike helped Liverpool put their Premier League woes to one side as they moved into the FA Cup fourth round by edging out Wolves at Molineux.

After collecting the ball in his own half, Elliott took advantage of the backpedalling Wolves defence before lashing a 25-yard effort high into the net, beyond the reach of an out-of-position Jose Sa.

Fabio Carvalho had a goal disallowed for offside but Elliott’s goal was enough to secure a 1-0 win for the defending champions in this replay, with their initial fixture ending in a contentious 2-2 draw.

Earlier this month, Toti Gomes’ strike which would have secured a Wolves win was dubiously ruled out amid a VAR failure, but there was no such drama this time around.

Liverpool’s reward for prevailing in the Midlands is a trip later this month to Brighton, where Jurgen Klopp’s side were handily beaten 3-0 in the league to leave the Merseysiders ninth in the table.

"It feels like ages ago we had a feeling of winning and playing well,” said Klopp.

"We had to fight hard at the end which we controlled for long periods. It is great and the reaction we wanted to see.

"It was good from Harvey Elliott, especially after an early knock to the ankle. he fougt through and the goal was exceptional.

"I had a few man of the match performances today. We played a really good first half, had good periods in the second and in the end it was just passion to block the shots. A cup game, great.

"From the passion we showed, yes. It is my job to help the boys and find the formation where they feel good from the start. Stefan Bajcetic and the whole midfield was really compact so it was difficult for Wolves to find the key players like Joao Moutinho. I liked the game a lot."

Former England captain Alan Shearer suggested Liverpool need to answer some of their critics with a gitty display at Molieux.

“Liverpool had to prove something tonight - it couldn’t have been any worse than the weekend,” he added.

"Klopp needed to send a message to the players who played [at Brighton]. The players who have come in have gone out and performed. It wasn’t pretty, but when they asked for a moment of quality, they got it from Elliott.

"There were no serious questions [from Wolves]. They put more bodies up front and started to switch the play a bit more late on, but Liverpool were never seriously threatened.

“I thought Harvey Elliott was outstanding. He took great confidence from his goal and showed some neat and tidy touches.”