Jurgen Klopp hits out at ‘harsh’ sacking of Bournemouth’s Scott Scott Parker

Klopp was shocked that Parker had been dismissed in the aftermath of the 9-0 thrashing at Anfield, having already expressed sympathy over the lack of investment in the promoted side.

Parker appears to have been punished for speaking openly about the need to invest in the Bournemouth squad to survive at Premier League level. Whatever the reasoning, Klopp did not hold back in support.

“When I heard it, I felt really that this is the moment you realise what the right owners are,” Klopp said. “I felt for Scott. It is not that his team is not good enough. It is just that if the first four games include (Manchester) City, Arsenal and Liverpool, it is like a set-up if you have nervous owners. Scott is an outstanding manager and then you get four games like this and the owner says, ‘See you later’. That is really harsh.”

Klopp has been boosted by the return to training of Joel Matip and Curtis Jones ahead of tonight’s game against Newcastle, who are waiting anxiously to see if record signing Alexander Isak’s work permit is processed in time for him to make his debut at Anfield.

Liverpool v Newcastle United, Live, BT Sport 1, 8.0