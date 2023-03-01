Jurgen Klopp gives his verdict as Liverpool beat Wolves at Anfield

"We had a knock against Real Madrid and had to recover,” conceded Klopp.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted it took time for his players to clear their heads after last week’s Champions League hammering against Real Madrid, as he gave his verdict on his side’s 2-0 Premier League win against Wolves.

A week after the 5-2 drubbing all-but ended their Champions League hopes for another season, Klopp’s side stayed in contention for a top four finish with at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah maintained his record of scoring at least 20 a season every year at Liverpool as his goal helped secure a 2-0 win over Wolves which edged them closer to the Premier League’s top four.

The Egypt international turned home Kostas Tsimikas’s 77th-minute cross to double the lead given to them by Virgil van Dijk’s close-range header moments earlier for his 127th league goal for the club.

It put him one behind Robbie Fowler, who is sixth on the Reds’ all-time league scorers list, and secured a hard-fought victory that took their tally to 10 points from the last 12 and moved them within two wins of fourth-placed Tottenham with a match in hand.

Goals from Liverpool’s two most experienced players on the pitch maintained their momentum which had been in danger of stalling after Saturday’s disappointing goalless draw at Crystal Palace.

"We had a knock against Real Madrid and had to recover,” conceded Klopp.

"This was a good night. We played a really good first half then we started the second really bad. We looked a lot more stable today, we have to carry that on."

"We knew it would be a difficult game, we controlled the game in a lot of periods. There were situations rather than chances, we got in a rush in these moments. We got our rhythm back in the second half, we just had to be solid defensively and keep making chances.

"In general we did defensively well, Diogo (Jota) in the 10 was really important, the midfield was together, defensively we had a high line and won decisive challenges. Ali [Alisson] didn't have spectacular saves to make which was good.

"We controlled the game without creating massively, but we found our rhythm back: The second half, we started a bit hectic, then we scored a wonderful goal which is disallowed. Very often when that happens it stays 0-0 or we lose with a late goal, but the boys really wanted it."

Having fielded the club’s oldest starting XI (29 years 218 days) for nearly 70 years at Selhurst Park on Saturday manager Jurgen Klopp freshened things up with six changes, including his whole midfield where he picked 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic and 19-year-old Harvey Elliott either side of Fabinho.

Now Liverpool are preparing to welcome in-form Manchester United to Anfield on Sunday, with Klopp relishing the challenge.

"It's a big game anyway, against a team in form. We have to be ready, and we will give them a big fight,” he added.