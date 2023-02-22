Jurgen Klopp feels Real Madrid tie is over after Anfield hammering
A night that started with Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah goals ended in the Reds’ worst ever European home defeat.
Jurgen Klopp’s gut feeling is that Liverpool’s Champions League dreams are over after Real Madrid pulled off a staggering 5-2 comeback win in the first leg of their last-16 tie.
Vinicius Junior’s brace had Madrid level at the break, with Eder Militao’s header moments after the restart taking the wind out of Liverpool’s sails.
