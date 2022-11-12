Jurgen Klopp drops big transfer hint after Liverpool beat Southampton

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez scores their side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Saturday November 12, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Liverpool. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. — © PA

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is normally pretty guarded when he is asked about transfers, but he gave a broad hint that his club will be active in the January window after his side beat Southampton 3-1 at Anfield.

Uruguay international Darwin Nunez’s parting gift to Liverpool before his departure to the World Cup was two goals and a match-winning performance in the 3-1 victory over Southampton.

Manager Jurgen Klopp, watching on from the back of the first tier of the Main Stand due to his one-match touchline ban but in constant communication with coach Vitor Matos, would have enjoyed his different perspective as the forward made it seven goals in his last 10 appearances.

A fourth successive win in all competitions saw his side enter the mid-season break on an upward curve as they moved to within five points of fourth-placed Newcastle.

When asked whether Liverpool will be active when the transfer window opens after the World Cup, Klopp gave a big hint that he might be looking to add to his squad.

"We are always open to these kind of things, but we don’t have to open that discussion," he said.

"It doesn't help now because it is always the same, we always talk about the same, it's always the same - if there's something possible for us, we will do it.

"If not, what do we mean 'you need'? So, we cannot play without? That’s not the case - we can. But if the door opens, or opens up, then we are open as well, that’s not a problem, so it's not about wanting or whatever.

"Of course, we want to improve the team all the time we just believe in the training ground as well, that we can do it there, so we will see what happens.”

Klopp also revealed James Milner got emotional in the Liverpool dressing room after the game, as he toasted his 600th Premier League appearance.

"I heard now he is only the fourth player to do it,” added Klopp, referring to the milestone appearance.

"There are a lot of things that [need to] come together: you must be a really good player, which obviously James is, you must be a top, top, top, top, top professional because our body is our body and what we put in we get, pretty much.

"If it's too much it's not right, if it's not enough it's not right. If you do the right training, it’s OK, if you do the wrong training, it's still training but it's not OK. I am really proud to be around when he reached that milestone.

"He is an exceptional player and an exceptional person. He is essential for everything we reached in the last few years.

“I've said it a lot of times and it’s the 100 per cent truth. Today was a really big day for us as well because we knew it was 599 and there was actually no chance and no result where James wouldn’t come on. He had concussion and then a little muscle problem; not massive, but a little one.

"He was ready for today with one session and it's cool, absolutely cool. Well deserved, big, but it's just Premier League?

"So that means with Champions League and all the cup competitions he is at 800 or so probably. Wow, massive! A good career, let me say it like this. And not finished, how you could see.

"He is very helpful for us still. He knows everything about the game because [with] the emotions he is not always using the right tools, but he can set the tone. He did that when he came on today and I am really pleased for him.”