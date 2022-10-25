Jude Bellingham on why he picked Borussia Dortmund over Man United in pursuit of greatness

Dortmund star talks about life in Germany, his maturity as a player, and future prospects

Jude Bellingham has spoken about his desire to “push the boundaries of my own potential and talent” as the most talked about young midfielder in European football prepares to face Manchester City in the Champions League.

In a rare interview, the 19-year-old also discussed why he moved to Borussia Dortmund rather than Manchester United in 2020, and the quality he has that is debated as much as his ability: his preternatural maturity.

Dortmund know that the biggest clubs are circling in the hope of signing Bellingham next summer, when he is expected to become a £100 million-plus player – the most expensive Englishman and the – biggest fee paid for a midfielder in world football.

City want to be in that conversation, as do Liverpool – who had been regarded as the early front-runners but appear to be losing ground –while Real Madrid have sold the vision of Bellingham being part of a new, young midfield triumvirate with France pair Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

He may be a very different player to Luka Modric, but he is also regarded as the Croatian’s successor in terms of influence. And that is the highest of compliments.

There is more. Dortmund coach Edin Terzic, who was Slaven Bilic’s assistant at West Ham United, has a clear idea of what he feels Bellingham can achieve. “For the English in the next 10 years not only Jude but Declan Rice, who I was fortunate to work with at West Ham, will dominate the midfield positions for their national team. They are both very talented players,” Terzic said ahead of the Group G tie.

Bellingham will start alongside Rice at the World Cup – particularly with Kalvin Phillips injured – and is well aware of the growing focus on him and his future.

“I’m still 19, (and) I’ve won maybe one trophy in my career, and it’s not enough, really. I want to win way more, and I want to continue to push the boundaries of my own potential and talent,” Bellingham said in the interview with UEFA.com.

The likes of City – who may help finance the deal by allowing Bernardo Silva to leave next summer – Real Madrid and Liverpool will have taken note, especially as they are clearly more likely to win silverware than Dortmund, who are becoming increasingly dependent on Bellingham. His importance was highlighted again last week when he was given a rare rest in the German Cup tie against Hannover, but was turned to by Terzic as the Bundesliga club were struggling to overcome their lower-league opposition.

Bellingham, who had previously played every minute of Dortmund’s season, came on, won a penalty, grabbed the ball and hammered it into the net to calm nerves and help secure a 2-0 win and with it a place in the last 16.

It is why Terzic has named Bellingham as Dortmund’s “third captain” – after the hugely experienced Mats Hummels and Marco Reus, who are both in their thirties and seasoned Germany internationals.

Think about that for a moment. Bellingham has captained the second-biggest team in Germany, is still a teenager and moved to the club from Birmingham City just two years ago. Terzic said: “Borussia Dortmund is well known for developing talent but Jude, at the age of 19, he’s like the oldest 19-year-old I’ve ever seen. On and off the pitch, we’re really happy he’s with us. It’s a win-win situation. I think he appreciates that Borussia Dortmund is the right place for his development. Jude will have a big impact, not only against City, but for the World Cup and for the rest of our season.”

Talks have been held over Bellingham’s role. “The coach (Terzic) always says to me – and he’s said to me since, in the games where Mats (Hummels) has returned and taken the armband back – ‘You don’t need an armband to be a leader’, and I’ve always felt that I can lead the team without having the armband. The biggest part of leadership is you lead by example with your performance first and foremost,” Bellingham said.

And what about his maturity? “People are always saying to me how mature I am, and I don’t really see it personally. When I’m in interviews and stuff, you see the side of me that’s really focused on the question that you’re asking me; but at home, I’m like any normal kid – I want to have conversations, I want to have a laugh, I want to mess around a little bit,” Bellingham added.

Still, that maturity was evident when he decided against United and joined Dortmund for £30 million. “It was just the track record of the club with the young players,” Bellingham explained. “I’d had a lot more time to actually make my decision because I had lockdown. It was tough because I knew I had a really big decision coming up and I had a lot of time to make it, and often, that’s the worst and the best (thing).

“The Bundesliga started a few weeks earlier than the (English) Championship, and I got to see what the team looked like. I felt like there were places I could really improve Dortmund and where Dortmund could really improve me. I thought: ‘Yeah, I’ve got a chance here’.”

It is one he has seized. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)