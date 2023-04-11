Jude Bellingham chase reaches decisive moment for Liverpool

Liverpool handed a boost in their pursuit of England midfielder

Jude Bellingham is closing in on a decision over his future and he will now wait to see if Borussia Dortmund can agree a fee with his chosen club.

Reports emerging on Tuesday suggest Bellingham has made his decision over where he wants to be playing next season, with Liverpool and Real Madrid believed to be the final two clubs vying to sign the 19-year-old England midfielder.

Liverpool have been encouraged by their initial approaches to the Bellingham camp in recent months and we understand he would still be open to a move to Anfield even if the club were not in the Champions League next season.

That could have been a huge stumbling point on a possible deal, with Jurgen Klopp’s side looking increasingly unlikely to secure a top four finish in the Premier League League this season.

Real Madrid are also in the mix for Bellingham’s signature, but Liverpool chiefs are hopeful that they can win the race to sign one of the most wanted players in world football.

While Bellingham has yet to make his intentions clear publicly on his next move, his admiration for Liverpool is well known and he was a huge fan of Anfield legend Steven Gerrard in his youth.

That could not be a big factor in the deal and former Liverpool striker John Aldridge told sundayworld.com that Gerrard can play a part in getting Bellingham to Anfield.

"Gerrard could be used as the salesman-in-chief in Liverpool's pursuit of England midfielder Jude Bellingham,” Aldridge told sundayworld.com.

“Reports in recent days suggest Liverpool have been given permission to try and finalise a deal for Bellingham and while he will not come cheap, this is what they need to do now.

“I stated in my Sunday Wold column a few weeks ago that Liverpool's owners will come under pressure to make some statements this summer.

“If the Americans in charge at Anfield don't give Klopp the money he needs to reboot a squad that is badly in need of a makeover, they are in danger of losing the support of the supporters.

"After months of speculation, Bellingham is clearly at the top of the wanted list and while he might look at this team this season and offer a polite no, it seems there is more to this deal.

“If the reports are accurate, Bellingham and his family are all Liverpool fans and Gerrard was the idol for this young midfielder when he was growing up.

“So Liverpool would be wise to get Stevie in on this deal as his voice may be massive in persuading Bellingham to sign.

“This 19-year-old will have his pick of clubs this summer, with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City all rumoured to be in the mix.

“They will all be ready to offer Bellingham more money than Liverpool, but it isn't always about cash.

John Aldridge: Klopp has earned his time at Liverpool

“When you have a dream to play for a club and your idol is standing in front of you asking you to follow in his footsteps, it can have a big impact.

“So Liverpool need to get Gerrard involved in the Bellingham talks, let him know that he is a Liverpool captain in the making and this great club can be his stage of the next decade.”

With Bellingham keen to explore the move to Liverpool, it will now come down to the cash offers Borussia Dortmund get for the player.

The German club are expected to demand a £100million transfer fee and while the wishes of the player will play a part in the decision, Liverpool’s owners will need to shatter their club transfer record to sign Bellingham.

What appears to be clear is that the door remains open for Bellingham to move to Anfield and all eyes will now fall on Liverpool’s decision makers to push the deal over the line.