Jude Bellingham chase has not taken a decisive turn despite fresh reports

File photo dated 04-12-2022 of England's Jude Bellingham. There have been some standout performances in Qatar, some from players who were expected to shine and others who did so against the odds. Issue date: Saturday December 17, 2022. — © PA

The race to sign Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham is set to be one of the big football stories in 2023, yet reports suggesting a decisive move has been made in this transfer chase are wide of the mark.

Liverpool, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are believed to be the clubs pressing to secure a deal to land the 19-year-old midfielder.

Yet reports claiming the player has decided to join Real Madrid not accurate, sources have told sundayworld.com.

No decision will be made on Bellingham’s future until well into 2023, with Dortmund yet to hold substantive talks with any club over a deal at this stage.

sundayworld.com reported earlier this month that Bellingham and his family favour a move to Liverpool, but that option may not be on the table unless Anfield chiefs find a way to fund a deal that would cost well over €100million.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has not tried to hide his admiration for Bellingham, as he offered up these comments last weekend.

“If you mention to someone who has no clue about football: ‘How old do you think Jude Bellingham is?’ I don’t think anyone would get even close to his age,” said the Liverpool boss.

"They would say 28 or 29 because he plays so mature. He played an exceptional World Cup. Absolutely exceptional.

"With all the things he has and things he can improve, to describe him I would say the things he can do are difficult to learn, and the things he can improve are easy to learn. He is a really good player.

“What can I say? I have thought that already for two or three years since he had his breakthrough at Dortmund.

"Everybody knew already but I have no idea what that means for the money side of it.

"I really think if we all want to do him a favour then we do not talk too much about money. I mean that from an England point of view. Do not throw any hurdles in his development.”

While Dortmund are expected to sanction the sale of Bellingham next summer, they are in a strong position as they look to command a big fee.

He is under contract until 2025, yet there have been reports in recent days that he may have a release clause in his contract that could see him leave Dortmund for just €60million.

Yet Sky Sports in Germany have been informed that there is no release clause in Bellingham’s Dortmund contract, with a fee upwards of €150million likely for one of the most wanted players in European football.

There are some suggestions that Bellingham could make a move next month if an ‘immoral’ offer is tabled, yet Liverpool are unlikely to be the club making such a proposal given their current ownership set up.