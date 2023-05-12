John O’Shea walks away from coaching role to focus on Ireland
Ireland great a key part of Stephen Kenny’s national team set-up
John O’Shea is leaving his role as Stoke first-team coach to focus on his commitments with the Republic of Ireland.
The 42-year-old former Manchester United defender, who is Ireland’s assistant coach, joined the Potters last July.
O’Shea told Stoke’s official website: “I would like to thank everyone at Stoke City for their help and guidance last season and wish the club good luck for the future.”
Read more
O’Shea spoke of his delight at his appointment to Kenny’s coaching staff earlier this year, as he gave an interview to the FAI below:
