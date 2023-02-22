John O’Shea to take up No 3 role with Stephen Kenny's Ireland senior team

The 41-year-old is currently on the backroom staff at Stoke City and will be maintaining that role in tandem with his new Irish commitment.

The Republic of Ireland's Evan Ferguson is consoled by assistant manager John O'Shea after the European U21 championship play-off loss to Israel last September. — © SPORTSFILE

John O'Shea is stepping up from the U-21 set-up to join Stephen Kenny's Ireland management team with confirmation expected later today.

O'Shea will be taking the number three role that was previously filled by Damien Duff, Anthony Barry and John Eustace.

O'Shea, who played 118 times for Ireland, extended his contract as an assistant to U-21 boss Jim Crawford last month.

He has been working alongside Crawford since 2020 and is highly regarded within the FAI set-up.

The idea of O'Shea joining Kenny's senior set-up had been floated previously but failed to come to fruition.

However, the decorated ex-Manchester United defender will now be joining his old teammate Keith Andrews helping Kenny prepare for a year where Ireland will have to upset the odds in a challenging Euro 2024 group featuring France and Holland.