John O’Shea reveals why Roy Keane lost his rag in infamous Arsenal clash

Former United defender O’Shea also opened up on Keane’s exit from the club

It is a moment of Premier League history that is etched into folklore and now John O’Shea has given the inside story on Roy Keane’s angry tunnel clashes with Arsenal skipper Patrick Vieira back in February 1995.

Images of United skipper Keane losing his temper were broadcast around the world, with former Manchester United defender O’Shea recalling the back story as he appeared on Off The Ball.

It turns out Gary Neville’s comments fired Keane up, as he confronted Vieira in the cramped tunnel at the old Highbury Stadium.

"I was on the bench that night, but the best thing about that was how clever Gary Neville was,” said O’Shea.

"Just before kick-off in the dressing room, he happens to quietly mention ‘Patrick Vieira’s just pinned me up inside the tunnel saying I’m going to get it tonight after kicking (Antonio) Reyes up in Old Trafford’.

“Next thing, everyone is ‘What happened?!’ Of course, Roy was just stone silent, the brain just going into overdrive.

"He didn’t say a word to anybody and then he walked out and did what he did."

O’Shea also opened up on Keane’s exit from United, as he was removed from the club after an explosive MUTV interview that saw him criticise his team-mates.

“The best thing is, if you go back and watch the game against Middlesbrough and just have your own highlights and think about Roy giving a commentary on it, you would get opinions he had,” said O’Shea.

"It was at that time we were struggling a bit in Europe as well and he wanted to make a point.

"Obviously, at the time the club and the manager felt this was just a step too far. But it was something that I heard before.

"Whether it was a couple of years before, or two months before, or two weeks before.

"It was Roy wanting me to be better and wanting the team to be better and wanting to keep certain standards.

“I think the manager spoke to is in the next couple of days, basically saying ‘Look, I’ve lost my best captain, one of my best ever players, but Manchester United will always be bigger than one player.

"It was as straight forward as that. On the training pitch, I’ll never forget it, he said ‘We have to move on, the club has to move on. Let’s get training.

"It was surreal. Bang! We’re moving on. Let’s go.”