John O’Shea: No harm in getting excited over Evan Ferguson

Ireland assistant boss is embracing the excitement around Ireland’s teenage striker

John O’Shea believes Ireland fans have every right to get excited about Evan Ferguson, as he insisted the hype around Ireland’s teenage striker is impossible to dampen down.

Ferguson has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Brighton, scoring six Premier League goals and sparking transfer speculation linking him with moves to Manchester United and Tottenham.

Now, Republic of Ireland assistant manager O’Shea has urged Ireland fans to embrace the emergence of an 18-year-old striker who has injected a welcome bolt of excitement into the Ireland forward line.

“To be able to do what he is doing in the Premier League for Brighton tells you he is a special talent,” said O’Shea, speaking to the Sunday World at a JustEat event.

“It’s pretty clear that if he is getting picked to play in the biggest league of them all and getting picked to play for Ireland at his age, then he must be a very good player.

“Obviously, we don’t want to get carried away but his performance levels and the consistency he has shown means people will inevitably get excited about Evan and there is nothing wrong with that.

“Ireland fans are thrilled to see a young lad playing so well in the Premier League and rightly so, because this is what we want to see more of.

“When you see the skill Evan has and combine that with the physical attributes, it is very exciting to see where he can take it.”

Former Manchester United defender O’Shea has stepped away from his role as a first-team coach at Stoke City to focus all of his attention on his role as a key player in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland set-up.

And while he has been encouraged by the development of the Ireland squad under Kenny, he accepts the time has arrived to add positive results to encouraging performances heading into next Friday’s crunch Euro 2024 qualifier against Greece in Athens.

“There is a competitive edge we haven’t seen in the Ireland squad for a few years now and that’s exciting,” he continued.

“The new players who have come in are young and hungry and that brings a different atmosphere around the camp.

“These lads are looking forward with optimism and don’t look back at disappointments they might have had at international level and that changes the dynamic a little, but we know what is needed now.

“It’s all about getting results from this point forward and that has to start in Greece. We don’t need to be told that.

“We had an okay performance against France and on another night we might have got a point, but they punished us with a bit of quality.

“The younger lads showed they could compete against a side that were winners and runners-up at the last two World Cups, so that shows the level they can compete at. That should give them a taste for more.”

O’Shea is relishing the challenge coaching is providing to him and unlike many former players who have operated at the highest level of the game, he is not missing his moment in the heart of the action.

So many players struggle with the post-career blues, but coaching has been the perfect antidote for O’Shea and he is content with his decision to end his time as a coach at Stoke to focus entirely on Ireland.

“When you think about the Championship season, it can be quite intense,” he added. “There is a lot of travelling and a lot of matches and then you go straight into the international window, so that can be a lot. You don’t tend to get many breaks doing the two jobs.

“I just felt I wanted to commit myself to Stephen and the Ireland camp and that’s why I made the decision over Stoke.

“We have this big game against Greece coming up and we have more big qualifiers later in the year and I wanted to get the right balance.

“You want to be able to focus on one thing, make sure you are not distracted by too many challenges and be the best version of myself I can be for Ireland and Stephen.

“Coaching has been a great adventure for me so far and I haven’t really had a moment where I wished I was still playing. I had a great career and I’ve very proud of what I achieved, but this is a new chapter now and it’s exciting.

“Coaching gives you that routine and schedule you are used to as a player and the only time I felt I was at a loose end was during Covid, when everything stopped. That was hard but a lot of people had a tougher time of it than me.

“Working with players in this role is such a different experience to playing. You deal with them on a different level and I’ve loved the challenges.”

International coaching will provide the affable O’Shea with a fresh experience to add to his vast collection and he will be hoping it includes success against Greece in Athens on Friday.

